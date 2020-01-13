The stars of the BBL are going through the gears as the BBL Championship season picks up pace. A glittering All-Star 5 this week is dominated by some of the top performers, as big man CJ Gettys proves immovable and Ovie Soko makes his first appearance of the campaign.

CJ Gettys – Newcastle Eagles

Amazingly, the Molten BBL Player of the Month for December makes his fourth consecutive appearance after dominating Surrey Scorchers on Saturday night. The seven-footer scored 34 points on 70% shooting from the field, and completed a huge double-double with 19 rebounds. He now leads the league in scoring, and is second on the boards.

Ovie Soko – London Lions

The GB International forward and Love Island star turned in his best performance of the season when it mattered, leading his Lions to victory in the capital city derby at the Copper Box. On the same day that the new series of Love Island hit our TV screens, Soko netted 32 points on 73% shooting, and was too much to handle as he made 8-10 at the free-throw line. He added nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Cortez Edwards – Worcester Wolves

Not wanting to be outshone, Cortez Edwards has now joined two others at the top of the overall appearances chart this season, making his fifth. And he did it in style with a triple-double as Worcester beat Cheshire, notching 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. The do-it-all guard meant business from the outset as he recorded five of his assists in a dominant first quarter that set up the victory, as Wolves sought revenge for being knocked out of the Trophy the previous week.

Justin Robinson – London Lions

The two-time league MVP also turned in a big performance in the London derby, hitting 6-10 three-pointers on his way to 26 points, adding six assists and four steals. Lions trailed at the half, but a pair of quick-fire triples from the GB International point guard early in the third quarter tied the game and they never looked back from there, finishing with a double-digit margin.

Fred Thomas – Bristol Flyers

The BBL Cup finalists are now in the BBL Trophy quarter-finals after Bristol beat Leicester Riders for the first time since joining the BBL, spanning 18 meetings over more than five years. Thomas shot 66% from the floor and 5-7 (71%) three-pointers on his way to 27 points, adding six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. That included a decisive 11 points in a row for his team after Riders had tied the game in the fourth quarter.

Off the bench: Skyler White (Surrey Scorchers), Gentrey Thomas (Bristol Flyers), Dante Thorpe (Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks), Mark Hughes (Worcester Wolves), Demonte Flannigan (Cheshire Phoenix), Terrell Vinson (Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks), Mike Ochereobia (Cheshire Phoenix).