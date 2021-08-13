For the first time, the Polaris British SXS Championship is venturing across the water to Northern Ireland for its 5th round this year, set to take place from 24th to 25th July.

“For the past three years our competitors based in Ireland have travelled back and forth across the water to race in our events, so it’s about time we repaid the favour by bringing the racing to them,” said Colin Martin, Clerk of the Course for British SXS Racing. “The venue is beautiful and perfect for SXS racing – I’m certain it’s going to be a cracking weekend.”

Taking place at a 700-acre family estate located in the countryside village of Scarva, set in the rolling valley of County Down, the event will run over two days, with seniors qualifying on Saturday and two one-hour senior races on Sunday, and the youth class qualifying and race taking place on Saturday. The off-road track is set to make for a thrilling weekend of racing, featuring jumps, technical corners and fast-flowing sections using natural terrain.

“We look forward to welcoming all the competitors and supporters in Northern Ireland next month – it really is a beautiful part of the world, and mixed with what’s looking to be an exciting course and lots of local interest, what more could we ask for?”

The 5th round of the British SXS Championship will take place at Scarvagh House, Scarva, County Down, Northern Ireland from 24th to 25th July 2021.

For more information, please visit https://sxsracing.co.uk/