Surge in bookings to drive Aston Martins, the car marque associated with James Bond

Latest Bond instalment – No Time to Die – soon to hit the screens

Brits can even drive the iconic Aston Martin DB5 with TrackDays.co.uk, although ejector seat is not an optional extra!

With just weeks until the latest Bond film is released, a leading UK driving experience provider has revealed a substantial increase in bookings for Aston Martins, the fictional secret agent’s vehicle of choice.

The latest research by www.trackdays.co.uk shows a significant 25 per cent rise in bookings for Aston Martin driving experiences in 2019 compared to the year before.

Among these is the Aston Martin DB5, considered by many to be the most iconic Bond car following its first appearance in 1964’s Goldfinger with its legendary ejector seat.

Dan Jones, operations manager at www.trackdays.co.uk, said: “The latest Bond instalment promises to be one of 2020’s biggest blockbusters and excitement around the film has now reached fever pitch.

“It’s no surprise to also see an increase in bookings for Aston Martins as Brits get to experience the same behind-the-wheel thrills as the world’s most famous fictional secret agent driving some of his favourite cars.”

As well as the classy DB5, more-and-more Brits are also booking driving experiences in the super-cool DB11, stylish DB9 and awesome V8 Vantage, which was also revealed by TrackDays.co.uk as one of the UK’s most popular supercars to drive.

Dan added: “Think of Bond and fast-cars spring to mind, more than likely an Aston Martin. So as the world prepares to welcome Bond back to the silver screen, it’s great to see that Aston Martin is flying the flag for British supercars.”

To live out your Bond dreams, or for more information about TrackDays.co.uk, visit www.trackdays.co.uk