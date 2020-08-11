Fact number one: recent research in the wake of the coronavirus has shown that 75% of people consider remote working to be the new normal. Misconception: collaboration and team spirit are difficult to foster when employees are distributed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how businesses view remote work — once often seen as optional or occasional, now almost every organization in the world has installed a mandatory work-from-home policy. People are wondering if the embrace of change will exist as a forced flash in the pan or a permanent paradigm shift. And, employers are wondering how to build a strong remote team culture and team spirit in distributed workforces.
Fact number two: We build dedicated, remote teams in Bangalore that act as real-time extensions of businesses worldwide.
So, while it is indeed true that today lots of companies have had to adapt to a ‘new normal’ — we’ve been ‘doing distributed’ before it went mainstream. For other businesses, remote working represents a new reality that’s forced adaptation and positive reaction to change — but for our teams, it’s simply The Scalers way. A notion sewn into the fabric of our organization.
Ever since The Scalers’ inception, our CEO and founder Emilien Coquard has championed the notion of new ways of working, including forward-thinking flexibility that is often lacking in the vision of legacy companies. That’s helped to ensure our seamless reaction to the ‘corona crisis’, with our developers working from home in a manner that has mirrored our marketing team in Europe, which has been geographically distributed since the beginning.
Technology has given us a global office, and physical proximity in the workplace is no longer the requirement it once was. Our attitude is: if present-day interconnectivity can facilitate global business due to high-speed communication and cross-continent transactions, why not use it to help foster team spirit within our remote teams? Let’s dive deeper…
“When done well, remote work has the potential to improve performance, increase employee satisfaction and benefit a business” — Ravi GajendranPhD, assistant professor in the department of global leadership and management at Florida International University
Culture-Driven Mission
Sometimes it seems the very things we’re told help businesses — driving toward higher productivity, fostering collaboration between previously siloed teams, adapting to an ever-changing competitive landscape — focus more so on the positive transformation of processes rather than the human element at the heart of organizations. We see things a little differently.
Putting people at the heart of everything is the ethos that The Scalers live by. So it’s super-important we maintain team togetherness — whether that’s for our clients’ Bangalore-based development teams a continent away from their European-based management, or our internal marketing team working together on projects while sitting a time zone or two apart.
People are the lifeblood of any organization, and without them, our business can’t function successfully nor flourish profitably. And yet, some organizations skimp on building a strong remote team culture. Whether that’s seeing flexible work from home inaccurately as a perk in and of itself and not as another working environment with its own unique set of challenges. Or, not understanding how offshore teams act as an extension of their existing setup, confusing it with outsourcing.
In today’s global economy, organizations need to be able to deploy people to projects speedily to help improve time to market — and the desire for access to top-tier talent, with the right skills, and having the ability to scale fast means that building or extending dedicated teams is a go-to solution.
So, if this type of distributed workforce is indeed the new normal, then a necessary component is making sure morale-boosting activities don’t just consist of a playlist and a pair of earphones!
In fact, psychologists have previously explored how to maximize the efficiency and productivity of teams that are geographically dispersed. A paper published by the American Psychological Association in 2019 noted that working remotely “can improve employee productivity, creativity, and morale”, on the condition that employers properly understand the nature of remote work and implement the necessary strategies to foster collaboration.
