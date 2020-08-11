Fact number one: recent research in the wake of the coronavirus has shown that 75% of people consider remote working to be the new normal. Misconception: collaboration and team spirit are difficult to foster when employees are distributed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how businesses view remote work — once often seen as optional or occasional, now almost every organization in the world has installed a mandatory work-from-home policy. People are wondering if the embrace of change will exist as a forced flash in the pan or a permanent paradigm shift. And, employers are wondering how to build a strong remote team culture and team spirit in distributed workforces.

Fact number two: We build dedicated, remote teams in Bangalore that act as real-time extensions of businesses worldwide.

So, while it is indeed true that today lots of companies have had to adapt to a ‘new normal’ — we’ve been ‘doing distributed’ before it went mainstream. For other businesses, remote working represents a new reality that’s forced adaptation and positive reaction to change — but for our teams, it’s simply The Scalers way. A notion sewn into the fabric of our organization.

Ever since The Scalers’ inception, our CEO and founder Emilien Coquard has championed the notion of new ways of working, including forward-thinking flexibility that is often lacking in the vision of legacy companies. That’s helped to ensure our seamless reaction to the ‘corona crisis’, with our developers working from home in a manner that has mirrored our marketing team in Europe, which has been geographically distributed since the beginning.

Technology has given us a global office, and physical proximity in the workplace is no longer the requirement it once was. Our attitude is: if present-day interconnectivity can facilitate global business due to high-speed communication and cross-continent transactions, why not use it to help foster team spirit within our remote teams? Let’s dive deeper…