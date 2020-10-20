Having a business website is critical in the modern age because most customers today research products, services and businesses they would like to work with online before taking the next step, be it contacting the business or buying from it. Building a website can be both time-consuming and costly and this can work against you if you need to get your business online quickly. This is why we are going to look at some tips that will make it easier to get your website up and running.

Use a Content Management System

Using a content management system makes things easier by eliminating the need to hire a web developer especially when you need a simple website without any complicated functionality. A content management system (CMS) such as WordPress is easy to set up with most web hosts giving you the tools to do so in a few clicks.

Once you have the CMS installed, you can purchase a professionally designed theme, install it, and start adding content. The main advantage here is that the process is fast, relatively straightforward and you will have a professional looking website if you have a few hours to spare.

Another advantage of using a CMS is that you can expand your website’s functionality as and when you need through free and paid plugins.

Use a Website Builder

Using a website builder is a great alternative to using a CMS. A website builder gives you a drag and drop builder which you can use to build your website. All you need to do is choose the right page builder or editor, determine the looks, features and functionalities you need on your website and start building.

Website builders have come a long way and it is now easier than ever to add advanced functionality such as web forms and ecommerce functionality to your website using their in-built functions.

Since most companies offering these website builders also offer web hosting solutions, you can publish your website as soon as you are done building it. Though simple monthly or annual payments, you will not have to worry about updates or maintenance as those will be taken care of for you.

Automate Legal Pages Creation

If you want a fully functional website, you need to have legal pages. These are the pages that dictate how users use your website, what agreements you have with them regarding their information and security, your liability in case of a lawsuit, and a lot more. Think of these pages as the ones users have to check or whose conditions they have to agree to before using your website. Common legal pages include privacy policy pages, refund policy pages, disclaimer pages, cookies policy pages, terms and conditions pages and many others.

At the very minimum, you should have a terms and conditions page. This covers most of the areas you would be liable for if a legal case ever came up. Because it can be difficult to know what to or not to cover in your terms and conditions, many business owners end up using a terms and conditions generator. The generator makes the process easier and lets you add clauses that you may not have even thought of. You can get one here and have peace of mind in knowing you are covered in lots of different areas.

Outsource Content Creation

Your website’s design and functionality are both important, but your website is not useful unless it has content on it. As a busy business owner, it is almost impossible to find the time to add all the content you need to make the website useful. This is where outsourcing comes in.

You can hire people to create the content you need on the website, and the rise of the gig economy has made this a lot easier. If you need a lot done in a short amount of time, you can also hire an agency to produce the content for you. There are a lot of inexpensive agencies that can do this for you and doing a simple online search will help you find a few good ones.

Conclusion

If you need a business website and do not have the budget or a lot of time to do it, you might want to simplify the process as much as possible. Automation and using tools that already exist are two of the best ways to make this possible.