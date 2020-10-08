Prostate Cancer UK has received a welcome boost thanks to a host of local North East businesses and sports celebrities who have clubbed together to help raise over £7,000 for the leading men’s health charity.

Gathering at the annual PK Motors charity golf day held at Northumberland’s Matfen Hall golf course, the 26 teams who took part gave generously to raise funds and awareness of the disease, which kills one man every 45 minutes.

Guests of honour were Olympic gold medallist and world record holder Jonathan Edwards, CBE and former Durham and England cricketer Phil Mustard.

The fund-raising golf day was inspired by Paul Keighley, owner of PK Motors, who has a friend who is receiving vital treatment for Prostate cancer. The total figure raised was boosted by a raffle and auction at the golf day and Paul’s personal Just Giving page.

Tracey Pritchard, Director of Fundraising & Supporter Engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said:“Golf has been so influential in helping us spread the word about prostate cancer, but sadly this disease is not yet out of bounds.

“Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, but due to the impact of Covid-19, our life-saving research is at risk. However, we can protect research into better tests and treatments to stop prostate cancer being a killer, through people supporting us like Paul.

“We want to make prostate cancer something that the next generation of men do not fear and will continue to stand side by side with men and their loved ones.

“We thank Paul and everyone who took part in the charity golf day for going the extra mile.”

Paul Keighley, Owner of PK Motors, Swalwell, said: “I have a friend who is receiving treatment for prostate cancer and I therefore decided to hold my annual charity golf day in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

“We had a fabulous day’s golf and I would personally like to thank everyone and all the businesses that took part and gave up their valuable time and contributed hard-earned money to help this worthwhile cause.”

Jonathan Edwards, former Triple-Jumper, Olympic gold medallist and world record holder, said, “I was delighted to accept the invitation to the golf day and help raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer.

“It was also great to see so many local businesses turn-out and help support the fight against this terrible disease.”

The winners on the day were Frontier Group, the longest drive was made by Simon Milne, Lookers VW Silverlink and nearest the pin, David Hails.

Many people are unaware that prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. Over 400,000 men are living with prostate cancer in the UK. Covid-19 will have implications for everyone, and men with prostate cancer will be affected.