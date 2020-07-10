UK Businesses are missing out on £465,011,313 every year due to lost wages, thanks to rail delays and cancellations; according to research from CT Business Travel.

Statistics calculated using data released by the ORR and Network Rail show that 8.2% of all trains over the last twelve months were delayed by 15 minutes, or cancelled entirely. For every UK business with employees, this has resulted in £332.15 funds lost annually.

Additionally, there were 64.2923 million delayed or cancelled peak-time trains during the same period, with over 1.0897 billion passengers impacted.

The full statistics can be seen below:

Total 15 minutes late 20 minutes 30 minutes cancelled Percentage of Trains 100% 2.00% 1.10% 0.40% 4.70% Number of Trains 7,789,814 155,796 85,688 31,159 366,121 Number of Passengers 1,700,000,000 34,000,000 18,700,000 6,800,000 79,900,000 Number of Peak Passengers 64.1% Tickets 21,794,000 11,986,700 4,358,800 51,215,900 Excluding Travel Home 50% Homeward Journey 10,897,000 5,993,350 2,179,400 25,607,950 Wage Cost per segment £14.80 p/h £3.70 £4.93 £7.40 £14.80 Cumulative Wage Cost £40,318,900 £29,567,193 £16,127,560 £378,997,660 Total £465,011,313

Claire Collins, the Managing Director at CT Business Travel, advises on how to cut costs to reduce the effects of disrupted rail travel for businesses:

“Whilst it’s disheartening to see so many journeys interrupted, costs can be saved by being smart when booking rail tickets in the first place, reducing the overall cost impact to businesses.

Booking tickets in advance, for instance, can often half the journey cost, as can bulk buying and being specific with your routes.”

These are unwelcome statistics for businesses across the country, particularly as travel costs are continuing to increase every year. Now more than ever, companies will benefit from investing in a business travel management agency.