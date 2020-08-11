One is on a vacation trip and not going on the beach side to sit and relax, how is it even possible? Beachside is definite place to visit during vacation trip and especially when its summer and you are going to place with good beach sides.

However, it is not very comfortable to sit or lay down on sand. One can carry a lounge chair for more comfort and better view instead of sitting directly on the sand.

Variety of beach lounge chairs available

There are varieties of lounge chairs available with all kind of sizes, features and portability. These chairs are portable; you can easily carry them with you.

Top 5 best beach lounge chairs

Here we have made the list of these folding chairs that will definitely make your relaxing and viewing experience perfect. You can find these chairs easily on Amazon.

Outsunny Reclining Beach Chair:

It is a long seat with really lovely shape. This chair can be adjusted up to 3 positions. It has a rope suspension for relaxing of your muscles. It is a fashionable outdoor chair. It is designed for your comfort and portable folding. It has a high quality steel frame. It won’t start rusting from rain, sand or moisture. You can easily carry them in your car and it won’t take much of your space.

Teekland Folding Camping Reclining Chair:

It is a must buy chair, made u of fine quality steel tube. It does not rust with any weather. This chair has ergonomic design, for relaxing your body. You can sit on this chair, adjust its position to straight and you can sleep on it as well. It can be used as lounge chair. It has a removable pillow with it. This chair is relaxing for both, your head and your back. It is an ideal chair for pools, yard, beach and camping.

Portable Adjustable Reclining Lounger:

This chair is made up of fine aluminium, means no fear of rusting in any climatic condition. It can hold weight f almost 260 pounds. It is really good chair for patios, decks and backyard. It is designed in such a way that it reduces your muscle pain. It has convenient folding design for storage. Make it flat, and now you can even sleep on it. It can easily be cleaned with a dry cloth.

Rio Beach Chair and Lounger:

It has a really unique design. It has beautiful turquoise colour. This chair has 5 adjustable positions with comfortable arm opening slots. It has 31 inches back resting space. This chair comes with adjustable strap for locking chair clip. It contains rich quality memory foam and removable foam as well. This chair also includes soft pillow to reduce pain in head and neck.

Homall Zero Gravity Chair:

This chair has a flexible system which helps you adjust seat in any direction. It is a durable chair and can be used in any kind of weather without fear of rust. You can rest on this chair, read on it or sleep on it. It has good elastic cords for flexibility and elasticity. For relaxation of feet, there is comfortable bottom portion. It can carry weight of maximum 300 lbs. This sleek chair is easy to clean and store.

Buying Guide for Beach Lounge Chair

There are few tips and parameters one must check when buying a folding beach lounge chair. They will help you find a good chair according to your comfort.

It should be adjustable

It should be rust resistant

It should have high-back design

It should have padded seats and armrests

It should have an umbrella

It should have chair legs

Conclusion

Beach lounge can be used anywhere at your patio, yard, beach or pools. This chair is meant for your relaxing and providing you cozy posture apart from your bed.