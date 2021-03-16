The picture-postcard setting of Bellway’s Roseberry Manor development in Nunthorpe provided the perfect location for a couple and their two dogs looking to start a new life in the North East.

Martin Beckett, 33, and his partner Mark Harland, 33, were among the first residents to move into the development, a collection of 138 new homes, off Great West Gardens, last August.

The couple were previously living in a three-storey townhouse in Martin’s home city of Sheffield and decided to make the move 100 miles north to Middlesbrough after Mark, a doctor who is originally from the area, was offered a new job at a Middlesbrough hospital.

Martin, 33, a financial adviser, said: “Moving to Nunthorpe was important for us as it means we can be closer to Mark’s new job in Middlesbrough, and his family who live only a five-minute drive from us now.

“We actually first came across Roseberry Manor from passing by and I really liked the design of Bellway’s homes.

“From early on we were set on a new-build, as they come with the added reassurance from the developer and a blank canvas to add our own style to.”

Martin and Mark eventually opted for a four-bedroom detached Pine house type, which they purchased for £341,995.

The couple used Bellway’s Express Mover scheme to help sell their old property. Under the scheme, Bellway instructs a local estate agent to market the customer’s home on their behalf, at a price based on an independent valuation of the property.

Martin said: “Although moving is always a stressful task, our move was a lot easier since we did not have to sell the house ourselves and we could avoid the added costs of estate agent fees.

“Our sales advisor Ryan played a big part in us choosing this development. He made our viewing process so much more enjoyable. He was transparent and allowed us to view the completed homes at our own pace, without being pushy.”

With an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, as well as a separate dining room and living room, the Pine has more than enough space for the couple and their two dogs Beryl and Pippa.

Martin added; “We are so happy with the choice we made, and we have greatly enjoyed adding our own personal touch and documenting the journey on our home Instagram account ‘plot.ten’.

“The amount of space we have here is so lovely. We can cook and socialise at the same time, and it also feels so much more private now, as we are not overlooked in our home.

“We love to socialise and entertain so we can’t wait to be able to invite family and friends over to utilise all this brilliant space that we have in our open-plan living area.”

As well as being conveniently located for Mark’s journey to work, Roseberry Manor also benefits from a beautiful setting on the edge of the Cleveland Hills.

Martin said: “Every morning we enjoy the incredible view of the moors and Roseberry Topping from our bedroom window.

“I can now take the dogs for long walks along the beach, which is only a 10-minute drive away, or I can walk across the road onto the countryside. It’s really nice that the dogs get to enjoy the freedom to run around.”

There is a mix of three and four-bedroom detached homes currently for sale at Roseberry Manor, with prices starting from £237,995.

For more information, call the sales team on 01642 037 989 or visit bellway.co.uk.