Did you manage to get away in 2020? With an ever-evolving global situation bringing fresh restrictions and advice from week to week, the travel industry has suffered a year to forget.

Travellers are a resilient bunch, however, and new trends have emerged in the midst of the pandemic. Staycations boomed in June once given the go ahead by the government, while many people rediscovered a love for the great (and safer) outdoors.

One unforeseen consequence of this year’s events has been the resurgence of campervans. Sales increased by 150% since the first lockdown announcement – while over 70% of Brits say they’d fancy staying in one over Christmas.

Below we investigate what’s drawing in new owners and holidaymakers alike.

Lucrative opportunities

Various travel providers have reported increased interest in listing campervans for rental as owners look to capitalise on the current climate and changing travel habits. If you’ve already bought a vehicle for yourself, why not earn a healthy second income when you’re not using it?

Letting a campervan can involve relatively minimal effort too, especially if using a travel agent to take bookings. All you need to get started is a UK-registered campervan in good condition with a valid MOT certificate, plus a tailored insurance policy.

Owners can control when their vehicles are available and at what cost. Occupancy rates and nightly prices are likely to fluctuate – but with more people getting hooked by van life, the opportunity looks promising.

Classic campervan experiences

A significant part of the appeal of campervan holidays lays in the vehicles themselves. While modern options may offer better performance and amenities for buyers, the romance of renting a classic camper can’t be ignored.

Comfort Insurance has rounded up some of the most iconic models to look out for. For those drawn in by style, VW unsurprisingly dominates the field.

First place goes to the 1964 Classic VW T2 Samba with its trademark split-screen front windows and all-round roof windows. Another delightful VW is the 1973 T2 Westfalia with its distinctive pop-top design, while the bay-windowed 1979 T2 Devon should also be on traveller watch lists.

A different way to holiday

Then there’s the lifestyle benefits. Renting a campervan allows travellers to make plans on the fly and discover areas at their own pace. In the current situation, that flexibility allows holidaymakers to visit places as and when it becomes safe and legal to do so.

There’s also been a rise in longer-term rentals as people look to get away for weeks or months while working remotely. Subscription models are growing in popularity as people look to make a monthly investment, rather than shelling out for the full value of the vehicle.

The future of travel remains to be seen – but the classic campervan looks to have life in it just yet.