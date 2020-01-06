Airpods custom can be possible by entering the name that you want on the case of the airpods. Make sure, there is no any kind of harm that you will find related to the custom case for the airpods. Therefore, you can easily trust on it and start taking its great adnvtages. If you ask the question that can I customize the Airpod case then answer would be “Yes”, so now you can easily go online and start customization. You can trust on the customization so it will stay useful. Now I am going to tell you the best way to customize the Airpod Custom cases in further paragraphs.

How to customize the Airpod case?

Customizing the case is really an easy task for the people, but it is very important to understand the each point. Therefore, the sellers will automatically allow the customers to make their airpods case according to their choice and they can use their own font and many other features for making the case more attractive and attention seeker. Here are some great points that will help you to earning the better outcomes-

Style – As we have started from the style of the Airpod Case so you will able to select the best style for your airpods according to your choice. All you need to select either, Name Only, Name & Icon or you can keep it Blank. Therefore, it will depend on the choice of the people that what type of case he or she will get at home. Color – if you are fed-up from that white color of airpods case then you must try multicolor of Airpods custom case. There is a great list of color such as black, Pink, Light Pink, Orange, Light Green and many more. Even you must like the silver color as well that is really impressive. Add text – Now the time is entering the text according to the choice so you can easily enter the name of yours or the person whom you want to gift this case. However, don’t forget to select the size of the Font that you want on the case. Choose Font – It is the most significant part of customization of the Airpods custom case and that is selection of font, so you should try to get better and perfect choice for yourself of the customized case. You can choose the best case font for the cover along with the color. Model – There is a huge difference between the sizes of the model of the Airpods so before making any decision you must check out the model first. You can choose either 1st or 2nd Generation or you can use the customization for the pro model as well.

Finally, you need to place the order by adding the product into the cart, but don’t forget to check out the real price of the case. You can select the quantity if you want more than 1. Consequently, it will automatically deliver at your door steps.