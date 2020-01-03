STACK Newcastle are bringing a slice of the big apple to the North East with their New York themed ice bar.

The container village, located on Newcastle’s Pilgrim Street, is setting up the city’s sub-zero Ice Bar, replacing the much-loved Hadrian’s Tipi for the remainder of the winter months for the second year running.

Sponsored by Grey Goose Vodka, STACK’s Ice Bar will be themed ‘New York New York’ and through the wonder of ice will transport visitors across the Atlantic to the city that never sleeps. The grand architecture and well know movie and TV scenes from New York will be brought to life in ice sculptures, giving visitors and experience like no other in the North East.

Guests are welcome to spend up to 20 minutes in the bar, where they will be greeted with warm ponchos and gloves to wear whilst enjoying their alcoholic or non-alcohol shot, presented in a real ice glass. The sub-zero container will be decorated with many New York themed ice sculptures, sculpted by the company that created the Game Of Thrones Ice Throne for HBO, Glacial Art.

Mat Foster, Director of Gacial Art said;

“The Lone Wolf Ice Bar in STACK, Newcastle was the biggest project we have worked on in our 13-year history, so we’re delighted to be able to work with Danieli Holdings again this year. It’s an exciting exhibition of life-sized ice sculptures which will be suspended at minus ten degrees for the next three months. I can’t wait for the people of the north to enjoy this exhibition as much as we have enjoyed planning it.”

After spending more than three months planning and designing the New York themed Grey Goose Ice Bar, the Glacial Art team will hand carve over 20 tonnes of ice into a dazzling display which people can touch, sit on and interact with, offering visitor’s Insta-worthy photo opportunities.

The masters behind the idea; Danieli Holdings, brought Newcastle’s first container village to the city which has been a roaring success since its introduction in August 2018. With an interchangeable plaza area, STACK has been home to an Enchanted Summer Gin Garden, Hadrian’s Tipi, the Festival Stage and now the New York Grey Goose Ice Bar.

Neill Winch, Director of Danieli Holdings said:

“After the success of Hadrian’s Tipi year after year, we can’t wait to bring the Ice Bar to Newcastle again. Last years was a great success and our customers made it quite clear that they would want it to come back again. Our clientele expects us to bring creativity to the region and we hope that this year’s New York theme ticks all the boxes and exceeds their expectations.

“We were proud to bring the first ever Ice Bar to the city last year, so we look forward to dazzling our guests with spectacular ice sculptures again this year. Newcastle just got a lot cooler.”

A variation of packages will be available beginning at just £12. This includes entry, jacket and glove hire as well as a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic shot and a hot chocolate when leaving. Packages can be upgraded to include a glass of Prosecco or bottle of beer and private hire is available.

The New York Grey Goose Ice Bar will open at STACK Newcastle, on Thursday 23 January 2020. For any booking enquiries please visit http://stacknewcastle.com/newyork-icebar.php.