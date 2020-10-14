A leading and renowned automotive business that is based in the UK, Car Analytics provides its clients with a range of car and vehicle related services, in addition to a completely free vehicle check. So although ‘low cost’ or ‘economical’ might describe the price range of their services, it’s more accurate to say they are the first company of its kind, in this market, to be recognised for their entirely free vehicle data check.

Car Analytics was established in 2018, November, and has aimed from the outset to provide car data checks at the lowest possible prices, within a competitive market, to facilitate the data checking process for automotive enthusiasts. It’s completely free vehicle data check has proven incredibly popular, being the service that has received the most recognition, and in just two years the company has taken the automotive industry by storm. It has received many accolades because, with Car Analytics, the price is not a problem.

An even more notable accomplishment, however, is that Car Analytics has even received the Best vehicle history checking service award 2020 from the Small and Medium Enterprise News, which validated their hard work and epitomises everything that they have been diligently working towards over the past two years.

Which Services Does Car Analytics Provide?

Car Analytics provides various services. The first is a free check, which includes details such as the MOT history, tax status and vehicle age. The thing to know about this service is that the price is exactly what it says in the name – it is entirely free. The free vehicle check is simple to use and gives you the details you require in an instant. Simply enter provide your registration number to receive the free vehicle report.

The company also provides a range of other services including two other main products. As well as the basic report, which costs £1.99, the comprehensive, full history report is also an option to their clients and costs £8.95 – which is the lowest price in the UK for a single detailed check. Both of these services provide Car Analytics’ clients with the in-depth information and reports that they require for their chosen used vehicle, before they take it onto UK roads.

Added to the full car history report service, returning customers to Car Analytics can benefit from further checks at the reduced price of £6.99.

The information and reports are extracted from various trusted and reliable third-party sources. What this means is that, once they have checked their vehicle, Car Analytics’ clients can drive away straight away with the peace of mind that their car is roadworthy and safe to drive.

And their instant vehicle check reports are available online, which can be accessed at the click of a button, so they are available 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Providing vehicle history checks and reports, however, is just one of Car Analytics’ services as, in addition to all of the expected information, they also provide their clients with eight valuations – ranging from the dealer forecourt price to the trade-in valuation. Car Analytics even provides their customers with their chosen vehicle’s mileage details from a range of reliable sources, so they can ensure that their chosen vehicle’s mileage has not been clocked.

Getting detailed advice on your next MOT is simple with Car Analytics. With Car Analytics’ MOT advisory service, no time is wasted searching and the process is hassle-free.

As a Car Analytics client, you can also browse a large selection of car parts in their inventory. So, when it comes to replacement engine parts, body and exhausts or cooling and heating parts, Car Analytics can provide exactly what you need. Car Analytics even enables you to choose from the best deals on synthetic oil and oil filter brands. They take the stress out of shopping for car parts and ensure that you don’t waste any time, making the process simple and convenient.

Basically, Car Analytics is in every way a leading, low cost, one stop shop for all things vehicle and car related in the automotive industry – from selling a vehicle within 24 hours, to finding out your chosen vehicle’s total number of keepers.

How Does Car Analytics Compare With UK Competitors?

Compared with their competitors, Car Analytics prices are literally the cheapest and most reliable in the UK.

With its free vehicle history check, Car Analytics greatly stands apart from its competitors and it is the first company in the market to provide this service at exactly no cost to its clients.

But the advantages of Car Analytics’ services don’t stop there, as clients can even reap the benefits of a discounted price for further/multiple checks. This provides a convenient, economical alternative that significantly undercuts the prices of competitors such as HPI checks!

The take home point is that, with Car Analytics, getting the information you need is simple and you needn’t worry about the price.

Which Services Can I Use as a Car Dealer or Trader?

Car Analytics’ comprehensive range of services also enables car dealers to make use of their specialised multi-check services with up to 75% off the retail price, and they offer subscription plans to their car trader clients along with the latest market insights that are highly cost effective.

The subscription plans at Car Analytics, for instance, include a range of options, with their Silver and Gold plans costing £100 and £200 respectively. These options work out to be cheaper than the more gradual top-up method overall.

If you are a car trader, Car Analytics has you covered when it comes to your trade. They can help you avoid fraudsters if you are about to purchase a used car and will enable you to determine if the vehicle has outstanding finance, a mileage discrepancy, an insurance write-off, or a number plate change and many more potential red flags. Using their comprehensive vehicle check report service gives you all of these details, instantly.

Essentially, making use of a Trade Vehicle Check Report from Car Analytics will provide you with in excess of 50 assessments and, as a vehicle trader, you can access three different types of report – the basic report, the full report and a finance upgrade. Check the sample report!

Dealers can also make use of Car Analytics’ separate login, which makes managing their range of services easier and more straight forward.

What Are The Staff Values and Team Culture at Car Analytics?

Car Analytics recognises, as do their customers, that purchasing a car is a high value investment and that the need to research into the vehicle beforehand is, if not fundamental, a required step to take. This is precisely why Car Analytics values doing business in the UK and provides their users with their chosen vehicle’s data via the latest technologies to make the process easier.

Lying at the heart of their company values is Car Analytics’ aim to be customer-centric, to always prioritise their consumers and to put their clients’ needs first. Car Analytics have always endeavoured to understand their clients’ requirements and will continue to understand exactly what their customers need, to assist them in the best way possible and to use a close personal touch in order to provide the highest level of customer service. They connect with their clients on a day to day basis and set themselves a high benchmark when it comes to customer satisfaction. These are the values that the staff at Car Analytics will always stand for.

It is their dynamic team culture and inclusion of a range of cultural backgrounds within their firm that also helps Car Analytics to provide the optimum level of customer service and attention to detail to their clients. Not only does Car Analytics guarantee that their staff are equipped with the required skills, they ensure that they are nurtured and that they will always achieve their true potential within their organisation. The Car Analytics team therefore is skilled, knowledgeable, and dedicated to the job, which facilitates the process of providing you with the best possible customer service.

Their Corporate Social Responsibility is a cornerstone to their team culture and company values as well. At Car Analytics, one of their top priorities is to donate some of their profits to support those in need. From causes such as global warming awareness to events including supporting the elderly, Car Analytics actively involves itself in the community.

The Resilience of Car Analytics during the Pandemic

Car Analytics has remained resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, where other UK businesses have been hit hard economically by the pandemic, Car Analytics has thrived and even progressed. With an average of 300,000 monthly visitors, over 1.6 million-page impressions and having been rated 4.8/5 from in excess of 3000+ genuine customer reviews, Car Analytics have emerged as a truly renowned vehicle checking company in the UK. Their services have gone from strength to strength and, not only have they been placed in the ‘excellent’ category, Car Analytics have been ranked amongst the top five vehicle history checking websites in the UK .Read more.