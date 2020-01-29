A CARE home was temporarily transformed into a Chinese restaurant to celebrate the start of the year of the rat.

Pelton Grange Care Home, in the village of Pelton, near Chester-le-Street, was adorned in lanterns and banners to mark the Chinese New Year.

Staff and residents also had their faces painted in traditional theatrical make-up and a banquet of sweet and sour chicken, curried pork, noodles, rice, prawn crackers and fortune cookies was enjoyed by all.

Jo Macphail, activities coordinator at Pelton Grange Care Home, came up with the idea of transforming the home for the day.

She said: “Everyone said they had a fantastic day and thoroughly enjoyed it. They can’t wait for the next event.

“A huge thank you to all staff, residents and loved ones for making it truly a day to remember.”