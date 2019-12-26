WINTER clothing, food and blankets have been collected for the homeless by staff and residents at a Saltburn care home.

The donations were collected as part of a reverse advent calendar initiative at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street.

Carers Denise Keler, Tracy Welford and Sandra Hamilton came up with the idea after discussing the need to help the town’s homeless this winter.

Running for the first two weeks of December, the initiative saw donations from fellow staff, residents and their relatives.

They filled ten boxes with food, toiletries, hats, blankets and scarves, among other items, which were then delivered by residents Joyce Tebbut and Dot Pailing, activities coordinator Sharon Lewis and volunteer Sue May to Saltburn Solidarity Food Bank.

The food bank’s volunteers will redistribute the items to those living on the streets over the coming weeks.

Sharon said: “The event was about helping people in the wider community. We’d like to thank everyone who donated items.

“Nobody should be homeless, definitely not at Christmas, and if we can help someone then that’s a good thing.”