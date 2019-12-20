A CARE home trainee’s legs are a little lighter after a waxing to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his late uncle.

Sohail Saddique, a trainee care assistant at The Gables Care Home, on Highfield Road, was one of three staff members to take part in the fundraiser.

He was joined by care assistants Ray Cummings and Geoff Fleming, who all endured the wax strips to raise £146.95 for the charity.

Sohail, who is currently on placement from Shape Training, where he’s studying health and social care, wanted to support the home’s fundraising for personal reasons.

He has first-hand experience of the services provided by Macmillan, after his uncle was diagnosed with cancer.

He said: “While my uncle was ill, the Macmillan nurses came out to the family home to help with his treatment.

“I volunteered to have my legs waxed to help raise money for the charity and give something back for all of the care given to my uncle.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is the 2019/20 chosen charity of the Hill Care Group, which operates The Gables Care Home, among others across the North East.

Pam Rodgers, home manager, said: “Alongside our sister Hill Care homes, we’ve been raising funds for Macmillan for almost a year.

“Sohail, Ray and Geoff all agreed to have their legs waxed for the charity, which is close to the hearts of everyone at the home.

“They all raised a fantastic amount, which will go towards supporting those diagnosed with cancer and their families.