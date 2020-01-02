Following the success of its award-winning vegan croissant launch, Carluccio’s is introducing a tortelloni pasta filled with ‘Veganzola’, a plant-based ‘Gorgonzola’, as part of its new Cucina Verde menu created especially for Veganuary.

Veganzola is a plant-based alterative to the Italian favourite and has the characteristic tangy flavour that makes the cheese so iconic. Discover the ‘cheese’ in Carluccio’s Tortellini di Veganzola, pasta parcels filled with the plant-based ‘Gorgonzola’ and spinach with semi-dried tomato pesto and walnuts in a rich spinach sauce. Available from 8th January, everyone can enjoy plant-based takes on authentic Italian cuisine – without sacrificing on flavour.

Other dishes on the Veganuary menu include Gnocchi e Zucca, pan-fried gnocchi and butternut squash with spinach pesto, crispy sage and pesto; Panella di Ceci, Carluccio’s take on the popular Sicilian street food; crispy chickpea fritters. While you wait for these delicious dishes, Carluccio’s have been inspired by Mediterranean flavours with a brand-new Chestnut Hummus, made with chestnuts, red & yellow pepper, garlic and a hint of cayenne pepper, served alongside ciappe crispbread fresh from the in-house deli.

The special Veganuary menu complements the regular full vegan range, which includes dishes such as the Veganesca Spaghetti, a vegan take on the traditional Puttanesca; and the Veganese, the popular plant-based version of the Chicken Milanese.

Veganuary at Carluccio’s – enjoy a plant-based start to the year, the Italian way.

The Cucina Verde Specials are available nationwide from 8th January to 11th February.