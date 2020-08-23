THE SHOW is finally set to go on at an exciting new arts centre, when Sunderland’s Carnival House opens its doors this Saturday (August 1).

The former labour exchange at Kings Road, Southwick was taken over last year by leading carnival company, The Creative Seed, and was due to have a grand opening in March.

Because of COVID-19 the plan had to be put on hold – but now the centre is ready to finally open up, with plans to become a huge asset to the local community.

The large venue – which is also now home to some of The Creative Seed’s extravagant and colourful costumes and their huge carnival constructions – has a number of spaces which will be available to hire, along with its own Carnival Kitchen, which will offer food throughout the day.

The size of the venue means it will be easy for visitors to stick to the social distancing measured which have been put in place and the hope is now that the local community will start to use Carnival House for events, celebrations and meetings along with attending the planned programme of events.

“We were all geared up to open back in March so obviously it was a huge disappointment that we had to put everything on hold,” said Sandy Harris, artistic director at The Creative Seed.

“But we’re delighted that we can now finally open and can’t wait to show people what we have to offer and to share our plans with them.”

Launching Carnival House is the latest in a long line of successes for the company, which has gained a national reputation for staging carnival parades.

It is the driving creative force behind South Tyneside Council’s annual summer festival parade and creating the community parade for Sunderland’s Halloween Lights Out festival last year.

While large scale outdoor events have been mainly postponed this year, The Creative Seed has continued to press on with its ambitious growth plans.

It also operates St Hilda’s Pit Head in South Shields, which is also now being used as a creative and arts space, with plans to grow this offering.

“We may not have been able to open when we first anticipated but we’re sure when people see it, they will agree it’s been worth the wait,” said Sandy.

For further information visit www.creativeseed.org