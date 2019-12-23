CAROL singing primary school pupils gave a special Christmas performance for an audience of elderly care home residents.

Pupils from Grange Primary School, on Owtor Manor Lane, Hartlepool, sang at Queens Meadow Care Home, on Stockton Road.

The choir of ten pupils, all aged eight years, performed classic carols including Silent Night, Away in a Manger and Ding Dong! Merrily on High.

Ceremonial Mayor Cllr Brenda Loynes was among the audience, which included residents, staff and visitors to the home.

After the performance, the home’s residents gave the children a book each and a tin of sweets to share. The residents were also invited to the school carol service.

Julie Armstrong, home manager at Queens Meadow Care Home, said: “Our thanks to the Grange Primary School choir for giving us such a special performance of Christmas carols. The residents and visitors all said it was a wonderful.”