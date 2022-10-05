Used car-buying platform CarGurus has listed the used cars that have gone down in price most over last 12 months

2019 BMW 2 Series (-18.4%), 2020 Hyundai Kona (-17.2%) and 2019 Volkswagen Golf (-16.7%) depreciated more than any other vehicle, according to CarGurus data

Vehicles bucking trend of the used car market as prices still up 12.9% year-over-year

To find out more about the 10 best value used cars to buy now, visit here

The 10 best value used cars that have bucked market trends and reduced in price over the last 12 months, have been revealed.

Used car buying platform, CarGurus, analysed its extensive used car inventory listed on CarGurus.co.uk by dealerships across the country, and compared average listing prices year-over-year.

It found that, despite used car market prices being up 12.9% year-over-year, it isn’t all doom and gloom for Brits as there are still cars out there for buyers to consider that have depreciated in value.

The 2019 BMW 2 Series was found to have gone down in average listing price the most, failing from £27,532 in July 2021 to £22,458 12 months later – an overall price reduction of £5,074 (percentage reduction -18.4%).

In second place was the 2020 Hyundai Kona, reducing in price from £26,104 to £21,608 (-17.2%), followed by Volkswagen’s 2019 Golf, which went from £23,272 to £19,393 in 12 months (-16.7%).

Other models in the top 10 were the 2020 Peugeot 3008 (-15.4%), 2019 BMW 5 Series (-15.1%), 2021 Renault Captur (-14.7%), 2019 Jaguar F-Pace (-13.4%), 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport (-13.0%), 2019 Honda HR-V (-12.7%) and 2016 BMW X1 (price reduction -12.6%).

10 best value used cars to buy right now, according to CarGurus

Model Avg. listing price in July 2021 Avg listing price in July 2022 Price reduction Percentage reduction BMW 2 Series (2019) £27,532 £22,458 £5,074 -18.4% Hyundai Kona (2020) £26,104 £21,608 £4,496 -17.2% Volkswagen Golf (2019) £23,272 £19,393 £3,879 -16.7% Peugeot 3008 (2020) £29,037 £24,577 £4,460 -15.4% BMW 5 Series (2019) £36,163 £30,717 £5,446 -15.1% Renault Captur (2021) £22,416 £19,110 £3,306 -14.7% Jaguar F-Pace (2019) £42,051 £36,410 £5,641 -13.4% Land Rover Discovery Sport (2015) £22,336 £19,422 £2,914 -13.0% Honda HR-V (2019) £22,073 £19,263 £2,810 -12.7% BMW X1 (2016) £20,405 £17,829 £2,576 -12.6%

Chris Knapman, CarGurus Editor, said: “In this past couple of years used car prices have risen to unprecedented levels, which will no doubt be putting additional pressure on consumers’ wallets.

“With the used car market now showing signs of stabilising, and prices of some models even coming down from their peak, we wanted to highlight those cars where values have fallen by the most.”

“In many cases, such as the BMW 2 Series, Renault Captur and Honda HR-V, depreciation has been accelerated by the launch of newer models, meaning it can be a great time to pick up an example from the previous generation.”

Full details on the 10 best value used cars to buy right now, can be found here