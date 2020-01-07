Young North East students have turned £25 into thousands of pounds for a local charity, as part of an annual business challenge.

Starting with £25, teams of students from the University of Sunderland’s Faculty of Business, Law and Tourism, worked together to raise as much money as they could in four weeks. 140 students comprising 36 teams took part in the Take £25 Business Challenge in aid of the Children’s Foundation, Newcastle, and raised £6,822.

The winning team of Business and Management students are Rachael Bunker, 19, from Houghton Le Spring, Jack Goldsmith, 18, from Sunderland, Jessica Graham, 20, from Sunderland and Kate Hoyland, 20, from Shotton Colliery. Their team, Together We Thrive, raised £1,100 by offering special CrossFit workouts in Durham, booked via an app, with a workout themed around “25”.

The team said: ‘We had so much fun taking part. It’s great to know that this money will help so many children across the North East and we would like to thank both the University and The Children’s Foundation for this invaluable opportunity.”

The Take £25 Business Challenge was supported by IST Plus, Santander Bank and Richard Reed Solicitors, Sunderland.

Phillip Moir, Director at Richard Reed Solicitors in Sunderland, said: “Richard Reed Solicitors were delighted to support the students in the Take 25 Challenge for the Children’s Foundation. The total was exceptional, achieved due to teams showing dedication and teamwork.”

Professor Lawrence Bellamy, Dean of the Faculty of Business, Law & Tourism, said: “Building the Take £25 Challenge into our curriculum is a quadruple win. The staff are absolutely committed to supporting the student do well, and seeing student learning and success is such a reward for them. The students are challenged to develop and deploy a great range of enterprise skills. The sponsors get the recognition they deserve and multiply their contribution, and of course the Children’s Foundation. It’s an amazing all round outcome.”

Sean Soulsby, CEO of the Children’s Foundation, added: “The students did an amazing job raising just over £8,000 in four weeks for The Children’s Foundation. The talents, commitments and enthusiasm of young people never fail to amaze and inspire me.”