CATERHAM LAUNCHES FIRST IN-STORE CAR CONFIGURATOR IN UK DEALERSHIPS – WITH OVER 58 QUADRILLION OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE BUYERS

New interactive configurator helps customers design their dream Seven

With over 58 quadrillion options to choose from, Caterham’s configurator offers more choice than any other brand

Intricate software available now for consumers to experience online and in Caterham dealerships

Create your ultimate Seven on the configurator

Caterham has launched its first in-store car configurator giving future customers a close-up, high-definition look at their future Seven.

With 58,338,005,483,520,000 permutations on the new tool, the highest number of options available on any configurator in the market, the Seven is one of the most customisable new cars.

Built in partnership with Renderapp, the new dealership tool uses Renderapp’s propitiatory technology and is capable of displaying vehicles in high-quality 4K detail. Therefore, a customer can experience near-realistic graphics, demonstrating things such as metal flakes in the paintwork, a choice of leather finishes and close-up pin-stripes.

The configurator is already live on Caterham’s website but now customers can step into a retail environment and experience the tool and then immediately browse for their new Seven.

Controlled through a wireless tablet, a customer can turn the car freely and zoom in on specific elements – leaving nothing to the imagination. In fact, the configurator pays such close attention to detail that ripples in the hand-made bonnet, along with the textured plastic on the indicator pods and even the carbon-fibre weave on the dashboard, can be seen clearly.

To achieve this high-level of detail, each vehicle in the Caterham line up – along with every available option, paint finish and component – was scanned by Renderapp. Using cutting edge photogrammetry techniques, every vehicle and its available options are displayed in perfect accuracy.

“I was blown away by the technology. When you’re spending a lot of money on a brand-new car, the configurator gives you the confidence to push the button and order the car with confidence. If someone was considering buying a Caterham, I would 100% encourage them to come into the showroom to make use of the big screen,” said Sir Chris Hoy, who was one of the first people to try out the configurator.

Marcus Randall, Head of Marketing at Caterham, said: “It’s unlikely you’ll ever see two identical Sevens, and our new configurator demonstrates exactly why that is. Purchasing a Seven is a unique experience, and we want to give people the opportunity to create their perfect car.

Will Elliott, Renderapp co-founder, said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Caterham team and believe we have delivered a world first with the number of options available within this configurator.”

“We look forward to future projects with Caterham, expanding the configurator to make the customer’s journey even more enjoyable, memorable and unique. Our goal is to make buying a Caterham as enjoyable as driving a Caterham,” co-founder Nick Moutafis added.

The new configurator is available at all of Caterham’s official UK retailers.

To watch Sir Chris Hoy use the configurator click here.