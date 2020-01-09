CBD oil is proven to help treat many mental and physical disorders. One of the biggest being depression. Know how CBD oil can greatly improve your mood.

CBD, or cannabidiol, has been all over the news lately as more and more people continue to try it.

This natural compound is found in the cannabis plant. Some cannabis plants include marijuana or hemp.

THC is the compound in cannabis that is known to give people a marijuana “high”. CBD, on the other hand, doesn’t bring on any psychoactive effects.

That isn’t to say that CBD doesn’t come with its own share of benefits. Continue reading and we’ll show you how CBD oil can boost your mood and even help with depression.

How Does CBD Oil Help?

The research on CBD’s health benefits is ongoing and has mostly been done on animals thus far. The possible medical uses of CBD for depression in people in mostly speculative at the moment.

There, it does appear to scientists that CBD does come with benefits for depression. This is especially true for people who are suffering from, cognitive impairment, anxiety, and even issues with speaking in public.

CBD might even be able to help with chronic pain.

What the Research Says

Scientists currently believe that the CBD’s benefits for depression come from the positive effect that the compound has on the serotonin receptors in the brain.

Depression is likely connected to low serotonin levels. And although CBD may not actually boost serotonin levels, it may affect the way in which the chemical receptors inside your brain respond to the serotonin that’s currently in your body.

It has been shown before that the effects of CBD on these serotonin receptors produced both anti-anxiety and antidepressant effects.

CBD has also shown to produce stress-reduction effects which can also help mitigate depression.

How Do I Take CBD?

There are several methods for taking CBD. They depend on what you’re most comfortable with and which is most effective for you.

Edibles

Edibles are a tasty and discreet way to get your fill of CBD. The edibles can come in a variety of foods including truffles, gummies, and even mints. These edibles taste just like their non-CBD counterparts.

It’s important to note, however, that CBD from edibles is partially broken down by the digestive tract and the liver. This means that it can take up to two hours for the CBD to kick in and you’ll also absorb around 30 percent of it.

Sublingual Products

Some people don’t like edibles because they often contain added preservatives and sugar. If you want to avoid those additives, then a sublingual CBD product may be right for you.

These are meant to go under your tongue and be absorbed. These products can come as tinctures, lozenges, oils, and sprays.

By absorbing the CBD product under your tongue instead of having it go through your digestive tract means that you’ll feel more of the CBD and will feel the effects faster.

Smoking and Vaping

You can use a vaporizer with a cartridge that has CBD oil in it, smoke a CBD cannabis plant in a join, or even inhale CBD concentrates.

Smoking and vaping are going to get you the most powerful and fastest effects because the CBD is going to go right into your bloodstream. In under 10 minutes, you can absorb more than 50 percent of the CBD.

You should remember that smoking cannabis can expose you to harmful carcinogens. Vaping doesn’t have this effect since it heats the cannabis up just before the point of combustion but researchers aren’t convinced yet that vaping is that much safer.

If you do decide to vape, make sure that you avoid CBD vape cartridges that have thinning agents in them. You should also avoid cartridges with MCT (fractionated coconut oil), vegetable glycerin, or propylene glycol. That’s because experts believe that these compounds can cause lung problems.

Topicals

As you might have guessed, CBD topicals are meant to be applied directly onto your skin. You can find on the market today CBD-infused balms, salves, transdermal patches, lotions, and creams.

Topicals are an excellent choice when it comes to treating a specific area of pain. And you may be able to achieve even better therapeutic effects if you use a topical that contains capsaicin, camphor, and methol.

Where Can You Buy CBD?

If you’re planning on trying CBD, you’re going to want to go with a trusted seller. Using a CBD store locator, you can find all of the CBD oil vendors in your area.

Some health food stores in your area also might sell CBD-based products.

The legality of CBD is confusing and can be hard to understand. On a federal level, CBD products that are derived from hemp plants are legal. However, they are illegal under a few state laws.

CBD products that are derived from marijuana plants are illegal at a federal level but are legal under some state laws.

You should check up on your state’s laws so you know what is and is not legal.

The Importance of Knowing How CBD Oil Can Treat Depression

By knowing how CBD oil works on the brain and how it can affect your mood and depression symptoms, you may be able to more effectively treat your ailments.

When trying CBD for the first time, it’s important that you start small and slowly build your doses to a level that you’re comfortable with. Also, if one type of CBD-based product doesn’t work for you, it may be worth it to try other types.

Are you interested in reading other helpful health and fitness articles? Check out the rest of our blog today for more!