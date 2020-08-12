As Cannabidiol continues to be utilizes for its therapeutic benefits, new CBD and medical cannabis products are constantly being introduced to the market. While it’s a good thing that these products can now be easily accessed, this too can be rather overwhelming and confusing for many.

Cannabidiol(CBD) is among the cannabinoids derived from hemp (cannabis plant) leaves. In some countries, CBD is considered a health supplement. Mostly, it is available in capsules form (and other forms of edibles), but recently getting more popular are tinctures and oils. The information in this article was sourced from CBD Assist – an online resource for CBD and medical cannabis in Australia.

What’s a CBD Tincture?

CBD tinctures are hemp in a liquid form. This dietary supplement contains a very potent amounts of CBD. The tinctures consist of isolates or cannabis flowers in high-proof grain alcohol cooked upon low heat for several hours. This process allows for the cannabis active compounds to infuse into this neutral spirit, of which most of it boils off. This results in a potent liquid which provides you with the benefits of cannabinoid molecules.

Glycerine or vinegar may be used instead of alcohol, however, alcohol often times provide the best tinctures. Mostly, producers add carrier oils as well as other complementary ingredients, like orange oil to enhance the taste of CBD tinctures.

Is It Safe?

Although cannabidiol tinctures are considered to be quite safe, it is however important that only the recommended dosage is administered. Even then, most side effects of CBD tinctures are tolerable and mild of which they disappear over time.

CBD tinctures have several benefits as compared to other kinds of herbal extracts. Often, tinctures are flavoured making them pleasant to take. Additionally, they are a preferable way of making some medicinal extracts since the alcohol will destroy or denature some of the redundant compounds. A process that improves the safety profile of an extract.

While much research has been done to establish the safety of cannabidiol constituents, the findings have shown that CBD is safe even when taken in a higher dosage than recommended levels.

Where to Start

In Australia, brands offer several ways that you can try CBD, and this includes tinctures. CBD tinctures are available in different strengths, making them suitable for those starting and those who wish to step up their dose for enhanced and effective relief.

Many manufacturers also provide more options for administering CBD, such as ointments, gels and other forms of topical products. These CBD products options help consumers determine if this therapeutic cannabinoid is best for them.

In Australia, a prescription is needed from the Special Access Scheme to use medical cannabis products – including CBD.

How to Use CBD Tinctures

When administering a cannabidiol tincture sublingually, be sure to hold it under the tongue for a minute or longer as this allows it to get absorbed, before you swallow the rest. Some opt to add tinctures in drinks or food to make it easy to consume. However, how fast or how many drops to take is dependent on many things.

First, you must check a tincture’s strength or concentration. Since the CBD tincture is concentrated, you’ll have to use small doses for the same benefits as the regular CBD oil.

Secondly, keep in mind that there’s no fixed dosage of CBD since there are massive variances in patient sensitivities. But before using CBD products, you should consult with your doctor and check information provided by manufacturers as well.

With that said, you might need to individualise your doses by gradually increasing your dosage until you achieve the expected results.

What Are The Benefits?

Generally, tinctures may be used in the management of different conditions and to promote a healthy lifestyle — though always consult with your doctor before trying it. CBD tinctures work by affecting your endocannabinoid receptor system. These receptors are found in various organs such as the brain, and glands. They have a regulatory function in the blood vessels, the brain, metabolism, reproductive, and immunity systems.

Tinctures offer some major health benefits such as:

Anti-inflammatory – which helps relieve chronic pain conditions such as arthritis/joint pains.

Immuno-modulatory – that benefits autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatic disease, food intolerances, can also help change several neurodegenerative disorders.

Anticonvulsant – thus helps decrease seizure episodes in epilepsy.

Muscle relaxant – reduces stiffness of joints and related pain. Also helps smooth muscles thus reduces the pain connected to internal organs such as intestinal colic, and menstrual pain.

Anxiolytic – which helps keep you calm especially for adverse conditions.

Anti-psychotic – can help overcome or prevent emotional distress and several other mental disorders.

Neuroprotective antioxidant – which helps prevent and treat Parkinson’s disease, different dementias including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s.

Calms the heart – helps to slightly lower blood pressure and heart rate. Thus, beneficial to those with hypertension. Because it lowers cardiac load, can help prevent heart attack.

Reduces GI motility – helps in chronic diarrhoea, or food intolerances.

Anti-cancer – thus helps fight lung cancer, glioma.

Decreases intraocular pressure – making it beneficial to those with glaucoma as it delays the onset of cataract.

While the list above is not exhaustive, there are many more health benefits that CBD offers such as reducing body weight, improving metabolism, can help in controlling diabetes.