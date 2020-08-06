Saying that there is a myriad of CBD products available on the market is a gross understatement. Cannabidiol, the most prominent non-intoxicating cannabinoid in marijuana, has become a superstar. It is also abundant in the hemp plant, which is now legal to grow in the United States.

We must point out that websites which claim CBD for sale is legal in all 50 states are incorrect. The truth is, the 2018 Farm Bill didn’t legalize cannabidiol on a federal level. Instead, it removed the hemp plant from the list of controlled substances. This has led to a situation where each state is in charge of deciding whether CBD is allowed or not.

In most cases, the answer is ‘yes,’ even if there are no specific state laws that say so. After all, CBD products now comprise a multi-billion-dollar industry. It would be virtually impossible for federal, state, or local governments to ‘police’ matters even if they wanted to.

With so much money on the line, the industry has transformed rapidly. Just a few years ago, all you could get was CBD oil, and perhaps some gummies. These days, the range of CBD products for sale is truly impressive. There is CBD honey, topicals, e-liquids, chocolate, coffee, and much more. You can eat, drink, vape, or smoke cannabidiol, and can also rub it into your skin.

The question is: Which one is right for you? Also, should the industry show more caution? If we market it as a ‘cure-all,’ will we help drown out its actual effectiveness?

Don’t Believe the Hype

Unfortunately, the industry is rife with low-quality CBD products. The lack of regulation means that anyone can create, market, and sell cannabidiol. As a result, subpar CBD for sale is a sad fact of life. Customers can help themselves by only choosing products from top-rated brands like PureKana, that provide third-party lab reports. Otherwise, you could end up ingesting harmful chemicals.

Some brands make unhelpful claims. They suggest that CBD products could ‘cure’ specific medical conditions. There is little question that cannabidiol has promise. However, we still await further clinical trials to provide more evidence. Until that day comes, it is unwise and indeed, illegal, to suggest CBD cures or treats any medical ailment.

Another problem with making such claims is that people begin using CBD products for every little thing. They hope that the cannabinoid provides the ‘magical’ treatment promised by the seller. If it doesn’t happen to work, they automatically assume that CBD is a scam.

In reality, countless people have used CBD and found that it helped them. These individuals had a sensible idea of what was possible. They began with a small dose and worked their way up until they experienced positive effects. Crucially, they continued using cannabidiol for months. Too many people start using CBD with high hopes. When they don’t feel a sea-change in their condition after a few days, they give up.

It is a relatively new industry, and researchers are still trying to work out what CBD is best used for. Early studies suggest that it is possibly useful for patients with epilepsy. The cannabinoid could help reduce the frequency and severity of seizures. Another issue is the form of CBD you should use.

What CBD Products Are Right for You?

A lot depends on what you plan to use CBD for, and what you expect. First and foremost, don’t expect ‘miracles.’ You won’t use a few drops of oil and suddenly have a life-changing sensation. That isn’t how things work in general, and CBD products are no different. In general, it can take weeks for you to notice something.

As for why you seek CBD for sale, that’s entirely up to you. However, the form you use it in matters. For instance, people with pain in a specific area of the body should consider CBD topicals. You rub the cream or salve into your skin at the point of the pain. The cannabinoids in the product penetrate the first layer. People in this circumstance are best-served with CBD creams as they may prove more useful than tinctures.

If you want the potential to feel more rapid effects, e-liquids are a reasonable option. You place them into a vape device, which heats the liquid and turns it into vapor. The user inhales the vapor and may find that a shortened cannabinoid journey to the bloodstream provides faster effects.

Those looking for long-lasting effects should consider CBD edibles. It takes longer for them to affect, but anecdotal evidence suggests they work for hours. If you want CBD products that provide a general effect, CBD oil is a decent option. Place a few drops beneath your tongue, hold for up to 90 seconds, and swallow.

When you see CBD for sale, please have realistic expectations. You may be surprised and delighted by what happens next.