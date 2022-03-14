Classic Car Auctions (CCA) has a superb line-up of campervans lined up for auction at the Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show. CCA is the official auction partner for this extremely popular event taking place at the NEC Birmingham on 18th and 20th March 2022. For anyone embarking on a campervan adventure, or for enthusiasts wishing to enhance their camper collection, there are some excellent opportunities to be had.

Within CCA’s Classic Campervan Collection is a rather unique 1976 Volkswagen T2 in an amazing colour palette to reflect the work of its original owner, the renowned artist, Rafael Appleby. This flamboyant work of art, with its body finished in a vibrant purple and orange, is a real statement and promises to attract much attention in the auction.

The Volkswagen T2 has been superbly restored, having been imported from a US dry state and converted to right-hand drive. It features a manual transmission. Five years ago, it received a £30,000 bare-mineral restoration by Morecambe and Wize in Blackpool and has a replacement 1534cc engine which sits in a very tidy engine bay. The odometer reading is 25,800 miles.

There is nothing understated about the outgoing Volkswagen T2 campervan. A rainbow of colours graces the very well-executed bespoke interior as part of this eye-catching restoration, which is guaranteed to appeal to those who want to stand out from the crowd. This joyful campervan carries an estimated guide of £15,000 to £18,000 which is half the cost of its restoration. It represents excellent value for such unique style.

In complete contrast, is another outstanding entry in CCA’s Classic Campervan Collection; a 1965 Volkswagen Type 2 (T1) split-screen camper classically finished in the more subtle Toga White over Pastel Blue.

The iconic 1965 Volkswagen campervan was fully restored five years ago by UK Sports Cars Ltd to a high standard and features a very smart bespoke cream/white interior with oak cabinetwork. The interior has a luxurious feel, and its stylish touches should appeal to those with more traditional tastes.

A right-hand drive, the Volkswagen campervan has a 1600cc engine. Both the engine and the manual gearbox have been reconditioned and it has an odometer reading of 23,000 miles, with a regular service history. It has been stored in a dehumidified bubble for an added layer of protection. In all, it has had very little use and the guide price of £25,000 to £30,000 makes this a cracking value ‘Splittie’. This lovely example of a classic split-screen Volkswagen campervan is expected to attract strong bidding.

Moving the focus away from VW’s, there is also a 1972 Ford Transit 90 custom camper in CCA’s campervan line-up. It presents a very rare opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors as it is thought to be one of only four roadworthy Transit MK1 camper vans currently in the UK. The original owner had this van for 30 years and its second owner sold it just 18 months ago.

This rare Ford Transit has been delightfully restored. Right-hand drive with manual transmission, it retains its original 1.7 litre (1662cc) Essex V-4 engine, with 44,289 miles indicated. The Canterbury Savannah glass fibre pop-top is yet another distinctive feature. Finished in Turquoise, its retro tan interior and period carpet in the rear provide an authentic feel for its era. It makes this amazing 1970’s classic camper a really interesting proposition for those who want something different to the traditional VW. £24,000 to £28,000 is the estimated price guide for this very rare find.

These are just a sample of the many classic vehicles lined up for the official auction, CCA’s biggest sale of the year, at the Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show.

Bidding for the sale can be done in person, online, by phone or via commission (pre- bid). For absentee bidding, please register online at least 48 hours before the auction day.

To view the full sale catalogue, please visit the Classic Car Auctions website or call 01926 640888 for further assistance. General information about Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show can be found at www.necrestorationshow.com.