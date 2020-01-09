A LEADING North East pub is getting fired up to mark a 200-year-old Scottish tradition later this month (January).

The Blackbird, at Ponteland, is inviting diners to join them in celebrating Burns Night on 25 January.

The event, which takes place from 7:30pm in the venue’s upper level, includes five courses, whisky tasting and entertainment from a piper.

Diners will enjoy a whole host of dishes throughout the evening, starting with cock-a-leekie soup – a Scottish dish made with leeks and peppered chicken stock – and seared salmon with braised leeks and a whisky butter sauce.

Haggis, neeps and tatties is next on the menu, led by a piper who will then recite the traditional poem ‘To the Haggis’, followed by venison stew, clapshot, buttered vegetables and game jus, with a hot toddy dessert.

A vegetarian option is also available if booked in advance.

Stuart Young, of Northumberland Pub Co, which owns The Blackbird, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting a special event to mark the occasion this year.

“Burns Night is fantastic fun and our chefs have pulled together a delicious five course menu with a variety of Scottish delicacies.

“It’s shaping up to be a really brilliant night with a great atmosphere and excellent company and we’re looking forward to welcoming diners later this month.”

Burns Night at The Blackbird costs £39.95 per person.

For more information, or to book, visit www.theblackbirdponteland.co.uk or call 01661 822684,