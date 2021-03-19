Daisy Chain is inviting families across the Tees Valley to celebrate World Autism Awareness Week by taking part in its Festival of Colour.

World Autism Awareness Week is held annually as a global campaign to promote awareness, understanding and acceptance of autism. This year it takes place during week commencing 29 March, which coincides with the Hindu festival of Holi. The charity has taken inspiration from the ancient festival, which is traditionally celebrated through the throwing of coloured powders.

Daisy Chain’s Festival of Colour encourages families, friends and colleagues to sign up for their festival pack, containing packs of coloured powder and information about autism. 29 March is hoped to be the date for the next easing of restrictions allowing gatherings of six people outdoors, meaning it is the perfect time to support the charity and see family and friends that have been missed during lockdown.

All proceeds from the Festival of Colour will help to raise vital donations for the charity.

Neeraj Sharma, chief executive of Daisy Chain, said: “It has been a long, difficult year for everybody, especially autistic individuals and those around them, so World Autism Awareness Week is the ideal time to not only continue our mission to raise awareness, understanding and acceptance, but also to raise vital funds for us to continue our work.

“Our Festival of Colour is inspired by Holi which celebrates spring, colours and love, so it seemed apt that we incorporated these elements into our World Autism Awareness Week work and fundraising.

“The festival is a great way for us to reach out to local families to spread awareness of the work we do in society for autistic people and their families, but also helps us to connect with families who may need our support.”

If you would like to participate in the festival of colour, please visit: https://www.daisychainproject.co.uk/Event/festival-of-colour.