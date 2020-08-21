Whether you’re a cocktail amateur or an experienced mixologist, put your home-bartending skills to the test with these delicious J&B Rare Whisky cocktails.

“J&B Rare is a beautifully balanced, expressive whisky with creamy cereal and nutty vanilla. It’s lighter than many other Scotch whiskies with more delicate smoky notes so it mixes harmoniously with, rather than dominating other ingredients in a cocktail.” – Difford’s Guide

J&B Rare Citrus Hard Seltzer – A fragrant, fruity cocktail with a zesty kick of lemon.





POUR 30ml J&B Rare, 5ml Triple Sec and 125ml Sister’s Soda Guava & Lime into an ice-filled Old-Fashioned glass. Briefly stir and garnish with a fresh lemon slice and a basil leaf.





J&B Rare Sinatra Sour – Raise a glass to the infamous Rat Pack who counted Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop as members, with a classic Whisky Sour.

SHAKE 35ml J&B Rare, 10ml lemon juice,10ml sugar syrup, 15ml pasteurised egg white and 3 dashes Angostura Bitters in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a black maraschino cherry.

J&B Rare Gimlet – The perfect Summer serve – sweet, refreshing and effortlessly easy to make.

SHAKE 50ml J&B Rare, 25ml lime cordial or home-made cordial* in an ice filled shaker. Fine strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass and garnish with a fresh lime zest twist.

*To make your own lime cordial add the grated zest of 2 limes into a saucepan. Squeeze the juice of the 2 limes into a measuring jug, approximately 60ml, and top up with water until you have 100ml of liquid. Add to a pan with 200g of caster sugar. Heat gently, do not allow the liquid to boil and stir occasionally until the sugar has dissolved. Strain into a heatproof jug and cool.

