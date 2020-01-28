It’s clear that society has come a long way in 35 years. According to a report by Sky News, back in 1984, 42 per cent of people believed the role of “breadwinner” should be reserved for men, and “homemaker” for women. Fast forward 35 years and only eight per cent of people still holds this belief.

Naturally, the issue of diversity and equality stretches far beyond gender. From disability to age, race to religion, there are so many factors involved. But workplaces are certainly seeing the benefits of workplace diversity, particularly in trade roles, as these success stories show!

Tackling quarries at 22

Emily Burridge’s success was highlighted by the BBC in 2019. Burridge had entered into the world of construction via an apprenticeship scheme. But this isn’t just an example of a woman getting her foot in the door to a stereotypically male-orientated industry. Burridge hasn’t just gotten into the sector — she’s excelled, making her a brilliant example of why the industry must recognise the importance of equality and diversity.

Technical production manager Burridge had managed 25 quarries at just 22 years old. Not only is she representing the women in a male-dominated sector, she’s also championing the case for age equality and diversity too. Though she is only in her early twenties, Burridge replaced a man who was of retirement age. Even though her staff are mostly older men, Burridge has had no problem in integrating with and leading her staff.

Apprentice of the Year

There were more successes in 2019 too! Later on in the year, Todd Scanlon won the prestigious “UK’s Best Apprentice” award from On The Tools. Thirty-year-old Scanlon has Down’s Syndrome, but this has proven to be no obstacle for him on his journey to forge a career. Scanlon has always wanted to work in scaffolding, and after talking to a local company and showing his determination, Scanlon has not only become a permanent worker on their team but has been voted the UK’s best apprentice 2019.

Scanlon’s boss was full of praise for him. He’s hard-working, enthusiastic, polite, and the customers love him. Taking Scanlon on as a member of the team wasn’t any cause for concern for Coles Scaffolding, and the apprentice has more than proven his skill and willingness to learn over and over again. What more could an employer ask for from his workforce?

“I think it’s mainly because it is thought people with a disability shouldn’t be in our industry,” Martyn Coles, Scanlon’s employer, said of the win. “He’s just shown that you can do it with the right guidance. He’s just a likeable guy.”

An industry moves up

Heading into 2020, the scope for diversity and equality is set to grow further. And this, says Richard Walker from rubbish removal experts Skip Hire, is exactly what these industries need:

“For too many years the industry has suffered with a negative perception and reputation creating a stigma that has acted as a barrier to entry to a more diverse talent pool of workers. As innovation and technology play its part in modernising ways of working in the sector, together with schemes such as apprenticeships, we’re not only seeing a more diverse workplace, but a more talented, skilled, and varied workforce.”

These stories are only a small highlight of the success found in trade jobs through 2019. No doubt we’ll see even more throughout 2020!

