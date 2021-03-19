19-03-21. York-based global telecommunications provider Cellhire is supporting UK mobile network operator O2 to connect more than 1,600 NHS vaccination sites in England with a range of connectivity solutions across multiple networks.

Working around-the-clock, including over the Christmas and New Year period, the combined effort from both companies is delivering the connectivity and technical hardware solution required by each vaccination site announced by the UK government. The solution allows many devices – typically, laptops and tablets – to connect by utilising the latest WiFi technology, and enables users to update patient records remotely in real time.

This vital connectivity will help ensure that the NHS is able to deliver a large-scale vaccination programme without significantly impacting on other key services.

The technical solution consists of state-of-the-art Peplink mobile routers coupled with high-speed secure mobile data. This combination is ideal for the rapid deployment and remote visibility of devices. It includes a smart remote management application that ensures the solution is correctly configured and ready for use, automatically, the first time and every time by any user.

Built with contingency in mind, the routers are equipped with the ability to switch to a failover network if the primary network is unavailable.

Cellhire UK Managing Director, Matt Bennett, says “COVID-19 has been the single greatest public health emergency in the history of the NHS and it’s a great honour for Cellhire to be part of the backbone of the vaccine programme. The solutions that we are providing will help in managing the vaccination of millions of people as quickly as possible.

“The ability Cellhire has to deliver multi-network secure mobile data, quickly and at scale, is thanks to its strong global network partnerships and its robust and resilient team.”

About Cellhire

Cellhire, a leading globalsService provider of mobile communications, provides a proven, robust and secure way for users to be connected regardless of their location.

Established in 1987, the group has offices in the UK, USA, France, Germany and Japan. Partnering with network operators globally, Cellhire provides short and long-term mobile communication services to leading companies worldwide.

The company is committed to delivering the highest standards of customer service which is underlined by its continued attainment of ISO 9001:2015, the internationally recognised quality standard. Cellhire is Investors in People (IIP) certified and won the highly coveted Queen’s Award for International Enterprise, as a result of its success as a specialist in the delivery of mobile communication solutions for events around the world.