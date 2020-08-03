Following three years away, singer-songwriter Chloe Chadwick returns with a brand new single on August 14, releasing the eagerly anticipated Devil’s Game.

In releasing her debut album, Dustbowl Jukebox, in June 2017, hopes were high for the musician dubbed the ‘Northern Country Queen’ by north-east press however, an extended sabbatical ensued, a one which would also see her head south, to the Cheshire town of Nantwich.

The music has, fortunately, remained and Chloe has finally decided the time is right in which to return to the fold and release new music.

“I was burning the candle at both ends and just felt the time was right to have a break to recharge the batteries,” explained Chloe about her extended hiatus.

“In performing over 200 shows, managing and promoting myself as an indie artist, working on my EP, debut album and two singles, I was working non-stop.

“The break was initially longer than I anticipated, however I’m now back to doing what I love to do and I’m excited for the future.”

Written and performed by Chloe Chadwick, and produced by Animal Farm Records, Devil’s Game is a bittersweet, mid-tempo, acoustic track; its poignancy sees it cover gambling, addiction and the eventual suicide of a woman who leaves behind a young family following a slow descent into self-destruction.

Arriving with a pop-balladesque twist the single is a stunningly atmospheric addition to Chloe’s catalogue of sound as she continues to gain support from BBC Introducing, and other radio stations, the length and breadth of the country.

Often touching on subjects close to the heart, Chloe’s back catalogue includes offerings like Stranger’s World, Feels Like Home, and her last single, Love Will Find A Way, all being prime examples of her musical path.

“The song is based on a true story about a woman who took her own life because of her gambling addiction with the story having a poignant message that highlights the profound effects of gambling and addiction,” continued Chloe.

“My music is maturing with me, and I have spent much of my time writing lyrics that I am passionate about and that other people can relate to, true life experiences whether happy or sad.

“Let’s face it, I think the majority of us have been through bad times in life, but it’s those times that make us come out stronger and speak up about our experiences!

“I have seen the effects that gambling and addiction has on people around me, and so writing about it only enhances the message for people and gives those who have fallen victim of these subjects a voice.”

In adding a slightly darker twist to the Chloe Chadwick persona, there’s certainly a bright future ahead and, with the promise of more to come, the next twelve months at least are crucial in the re-birth of Chloe Chadwick.

“I’m definitely thinking more release over the next 6-8 months,” she adds.

“Then (climate depending) maybe a little tour either later this or early next year; the main aim right now, other than releasing Devil’s Game, is to increase my fan base and get more music lovers listening to my music.”

Devil’s Game, the new single from Chloe Chadwick, will be available on all digital platforms on Friday August 14.

Keep up-to-date with all things Chloe Chadwick on social media channels Facebook https://www.facebook.com/chloechadwickmusic/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/chloechadwickuk and via the website https://www.chloechadwick.com/