The number of electric car charging points for public use went up by 9% from 1 October 2021 to 1 January 2022, according to Department for Transport figures.

There are now 2,448 more available charging devices across the country.

Publicly accessible rapid charging devices increased by 233, a 5% rise in three months.

This brings the total of publicly accessible charging points nationwide to 28,375, of which 5,156 are rapid charging devices.

Over the course of 2021, the number of publicly accessible charging points increased by 37%, an additional 7,600 devices. The number of rapid devices increased by 33% adding another1,276 devices.

All regions enjoyed an increase in the number of charging devices in the three months up to the start of January, but accessibility for electric car owners is uneven between regions.

While London had 102 charging devices per 100,000 residents, and Scotland 52, Northern Ireland had just 18 charging points for the same population. The national average at the start of the year was 42 devices per 100,000.

Northern Ireland also lags behind for rapid charging devices, with 1.2 per 100,000 residents. Scotland had the highest ratio with 12.9 and the national average was 7.7 per 100,000.

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk comments: “It’s likely that drivers are nervous that the 2030 deadline for car dealerships to cease selling new fossil fuel vehicles isn’t that far off and that the infrastructure to charge electric vehicles isn’t ready. But this boost in activity over the last three months, building on an established upward trend, is reassuring.

“Let’s hope this pace continues so that drivers feel the electric option is a valid one, and that barriers to the green motoring revolution such as ‘range fear’ are a thing of the past, with a wide and evenly distributed network of rapid charge and electric charging facilities.”

Quotezone.co.uk helps around 3 million users every year, with over 400 insurance brands across 60 different products including electric car insurance – recommended by 97% of reviewers.