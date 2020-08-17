Charities across the North East are being given the opportunity to benefit from a new fundraising initiative launched by the Middleton Foundation and its subsidiary Charity Escapes

The Great Northern Raffle has been established as a way for the North East public and businesses to show support and raise money for many worthwhile causes.

Charities can schedule the Great Northern Raffle into their future fundraising initiatives every month, or to suit their own timings. In return they will be asked to promote the prize donors to their own networks, particularly on social media.

Since Covid-19, all physical fundraising events such as charity balls, afternoon teas and quizzes have been cancelled or postponed. This has had devastating consequences for the sector, with a significant shortfall in the fundraising that enables the vital work carried out by the charities to continue.

Local businesses are being asked to donate a prize, or cash to purchase a prize, that can be used in the raffle to help raise funds for more than 20 charities every month.

The Great Northern Raffle is a monthly free to enter draw via text with the option to leave a voluntary donation.

For every £5 text donation the participating regional charities will receive £4.75 with the text service receiving 25p. The Middleton Foundation will collect and distribute the donations to the charities.

Jeremy Middleton of the Middleton Foundation said: “It is our hope that the Great Northern Raffle will provide a real boost to our region’s charities at a time when many are facing their biggest challenge to date in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been reported that one in ten charities are facing bankruptcy by the end of the year as they struggle to cope with declining revenue and increased demand for their services.

“We are aware that smaller, locally based charities are especially exposed to the effects of the crisis with two-thirds having to make cuts to the services so many local people rely on.

“Now is the time for the North East community to throw its weight behind the amazing organisations that do so much good for local people and communities across the region.”

Dominic McDonough, Fundraising & Events Manager, If U Care Share Foundation, said: “The Great Northern Raffle is perfect for smaller charities such as If U Care Share Foundation. It is a tough time for us at the moment as demand has risen whilst fundraising has dropped. The Great Northern Raffle will help us to raise much needed funds, helping us to continue to save lives and help some of the most vulnerable people in the North East.

“It takes the leg work out of fundraising, allowing us to continue our life saving work whilst engaging with more people than ever. A fantastic idea that will help charities right here in our region.

“The Great Northern Raffle raises money for the North East from the North East, allowing local people to give generously to charities who support our communities, whilst having the chance to win amazing prizes.”

Suzanne McKenna, Head of Fundraising, The Percy Hedley Foundation said: “Percy Hedley is absolutely thrilled to be one of the benefitting charities of the new Great Northern Raffle! We’ve been supporting disabled people across the North East for almost 70 years and its support means more than ever during these very challenging times.

“As so many of our usual ways of raising vital funds for our work have been cancelled or postponed this year, we are so grateful to Charity Escapes for creating the Great Northern Raffle to support Percy Hedley and so many other fantastic local charities.”

https://www.charityescapes.com/the-great-northern-raffle/

Charities should contact jordan@charityescapes.com for more information