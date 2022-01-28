Newcastle-based charity, Reviving The Heart of the West End (RHWE), is inviting local people along to a community ‘New You in 2022’ event designed for anyone seeking a new challenge – whether that be a change of career, volunteering opportunity or skills development activity.

Taking place at John Buddle Work Village on 26th January between 10am and 12pm, the event will differ from traditional jobs fairs as RHWE’s coaches will be on hand to chat to visitors about what new opportunities they might like to explore, as well as having the chance to meet and speak with a range of organisations who can offer volunteering and work experiences, community courses, training and job vacancies.

Alexandra Johnson, Chief Executive, RHWE said: “Working with our team of RHWE volunteers we are running this drop-in event to showcase the variety of local opportunities that many people don’t know are out there. Whether that’s to get new experiences and meet new people through volunteering and community projects, or to learn how to develop a hobby or passion into something more. From training courses to job vacancies, we are really mixing this event up and responding to the feedback of participants and our volunteers who want to come to an event with a difference.

“Many of our volunteers have taken part in RHWE activities from social action projects to volunteering, exploring the world of work and industry tasters, through to enterprise workshops and how to set up a business. They know first-hand how these activities can help on someone’s journey and will be on hand to share their story too.”

Employers who will be on hand to discuss their current opportunities include: Central Recruitment, Calderdale Homecare, Care Mark, Inspired Outsourcing, The Foodhouse Online and Edwards Cleaning. There will also be representatives from training providers including Newcastle College, National Careers Service, HST, Geon and Skills North East.

For individuals who are keen to pursue volunteering opportunities, People’s Kitchen, Nova Radio, The Volunteer Centre and The Fire Service will all be on hand to talk about what it’s like to support a good cause. Plus, mental health organisations, Andy’s Man Club, and Tyneside Women’s Health will be chatting about the support they have on offer to anyone in the region, and Smartworks and Suitability will be sharing how they can help people prepare for interview.

Anybody interested in exploring new opportunities is welcome to drop by at any time between 10am and 12pm. To find out more, visit www.rhwe.org.

John Buddle Work Village, Buddle Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 8AW