“We are very excited to be partnering with a global icon like Liverpool FC. This strategic partnership will reinforce Nike’s position as the best and most inclusive football brand in the world,” said Bert Hoyt, VP/GM, Nike EMEA. “As next season kicks off, we look forward to supplying the club and its supporters with innovative, stylish collections while furthering our shared ambition to inspire youth and future generations through brilliant football.”

Those sentiments are echoed by Billy Hogan, Liverpool FC MD and CCO. “We talked back in January, when we first announced the new partnership with Nike, about our expectations on them becoming an incredible partner for the club,” says Hogan. “We’re so excited to be starting this journey with Nike, the global leader in sports apparel and we look forward to working together to bring performance and lifestyle product to our supporters in the year ahead.”

Liverpool FC’s 2020-21 home kit is a celebration of this new relationship. It acknowledges the past, while setting the tone for future collections. Liverpool’s new home kit is comprised of the traditional red jersey and red shorts and socks. The use of a brighter red exudes youth and vibrancy, complementing the traditional white and the introduction of teal to the home jersey.

The red, white and teal has been a traditional color combination for LFC over the years, particularly as it relates to the traditional club crest. The teal holds a further symbolic connection to the city of Liverpool through the Liver Birds that sit proudly looking over the city, and have been a prominent fixture on the Liverpool Football Club jersey since the club formed in 1892.

“I’ve been part of the Nike family for six years and we have an incredible relationship,” says defender Virgil van Dijk. “I’m very familiar with the quality of the design and innovation that goes into making a kit like this. Stepping out as champions next season in this kit will be really special.”