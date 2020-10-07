Whether you are new to the world of 실시간중계 or you are already an established brand who wants to up your game on your video marketing, there are tools that you will require to be good in this industry. With that, you will be able to share your content with the entire world.

The checklist should be taken as a newbie guide if your wish is to create high-quality 실시간중 regularly, utilizing the equipment for entry-level. The following are the basics. They are necessities that will be able to give you the power to be able to simulcast with a variety of cameras, capture high-quality audio, and to display onscreen graphics that are just on another level.

Laptop

While there will be various requirements when it comes to the technical requirements of your laptop, depending on the type of software you settle for, most of the new laptops that are on the market will do the work. It should be something that has Intel i7 CPU and above, have a RAM of about 8GB and an SSD (solid-state hardware) and with a variety of USB ports.

You can also go for a desktop computer if you do not need portability, which you will get from the laptop. There are more USB ports on desktops, and you will have a variety of options for expanding with both being great options if you are thinking of taking your 실시간중계to another level.

Camera

If you are a small brand or individual creator, the most cost-effective and easy cameras you can utilize are the standard USB webcams. If you search on Google, you will find out which model is the latest, most popular, greatest camera which you can utilize for your 실시간중계needs.

If you are not going to broadcast from your desk or a stable surface, fix the webcam, or if what you are using is a digital camera, you might need to purchase a tripod. If you go for the USB camera, you should know that they don’t come with a long cord. To place them in various locations, you might need to have an extension cable for USB repeater. It has a built-in component for boosting the signal.

Microphone

One of the most overlooked yet very important item when it comes to 실시간중계is the audio quality. Depending on what budget you have and your streaming setup, there are a variety of options that you can use to capture your audio correctly.

If what you are going to stream will involve some people sitting behind desks, a situation where most of the time the people are not going to be stationary, then you can utilize the condenser microphone with a stand for the tabletop. They are great microphones as they don’t pick so much noise in the background.

Lapel microphones are what you need to use if what you are going to stream is more dynamic, like a sporting event.