CHRISTMAS carollers brought festive cheer with a socially distanced visit to their local care home.

Year 5 pupils from Gurney Pease Academy, Darlington, descended on Riverside Care Home, Haughton, bringing much-needed festivities to residents who have had to cope effects of the pandemic.

Residents were provided with window views of the gardens as the children performed a number of festive tunes before leaving more than 40 hand-made cards and some biscuits on the doorstep for the residents.

Year 5 teacher Kerry Cooper said: “The children were so excited to visit the home and perform for the residents. We have visited the home for the past three years but COVID restrictions meant we could not go inside this time. But that didn’t stop them singing their hearts out through the windows and it was lovely to see the residents enjoying themselves so much.”

Riverside Care Home manager Claire Westmorland added: “It was fantastic. Residents love children and their faces lit up when they saw them. We opened all the cards, read out all the lovely messages and have made a display of them. The children normally come inside and it has been a bit different this year but residents have loved it nonetheless.”