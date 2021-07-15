Luxury hot sauce brand Chilli No. 5 has launched a new gourmet hot sauce. Devilish Dijon joins Chilli No. 5’s line-up of extravagant limited edition monthly hot sauces designed to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Devilish Dijon is a medium-heat hot sauce and is perfect for pairing with red meats such as beef or lamb and is delicious with cold cuts and cheeses. Alternatively, use it on burgers, sandwiches, or even as a hot and spicy dipping sauce.

This refined luxury hot sauce is made with yellow mustard seeds, sun-ripened yellow peppers, sweet pears, and ground turmeric.

“Kiss goodbye to traditional store-bought mustard sauces; our Devilish Dijon is a game-changer,” Rumble Romagnoli, CEO and Chilli No. 5 founder, said. “Devilish Dijon is a modern take on traditional hot sauces and is packed with incredible flavour that is guaranteed to have you reaching for this sauce time and time again. Use it as a marinade, a dipping sauce, or simply add directly to your favourite dishes. Our team loves it with a high-quality t-bone!”

Good-for-you sauces

Like all of Chilli No. 5’s gourmet hot sauce, Devilish Dijon is vegan, made with only the very finest natural ingredients, and features Chilli No. 5’s exclusive mix of five exclusive chillies sourced from across the globe.

Filled with good-for-you superfoods as well as Chilli No. 5’s handpicked selection of six health-boosting supplements, including guarana, maca, inulin, and L-Arginine, Devilish Dijon is perfect for those who wish to live a healthy yet tasty lifestyle.

The pears in Devilish Dijon add a touch of sweetness to this delicious gourmet hot sauce and add a healthy burst of vitamins. Rich in vitamin C and flavonoids, pears are reportedly good for the heart, helping lower blood pressure. The turmeric not only adds an extra depth of flavour and a delicious burst of heat but is also filled with curcuminoids, a powerful antioxidant that has reported anti-inflammatory benefits.

An extravagant line-up of hot sauces

Devilish Dijon joins a line-up of extravagant limited-edition hot sauces launched by the gourmet hot sauce company.

Previous releases include Pure Chilli No 5, Chilli No. 5’s hottest sauce to date, Pizza Pizzaz, an exquisite gourmet chilli oil made with the best quality Greek virgin olive oil, and Champagne Gold, a decadent hot sauce made with the finest Champagnes and filled with 23-carat edible gold flakes.

Each sauce is limited to just 50 bottles. Made in small batches and with the finest ingredients, Chilli No. 5’s limited-edition luxury hot sauces are amongst the highest quality hot sauces on the market.

“Our monthly limited edition gourmet hot sauces offer an extravagant and creative twist to our permanent collection of 13 healthy hot sauces,” Romagnoli added. “They are designed for serious hot sauce connoisseurs who want to experience a truly exceptional hot sauce. There is no question that our new hot sauce, Devilish Dijon, seriously cuts the mustard.”

Each limited-edition hot sauce comes in an elegant square-shaped glass bottle and is available directly from the Chilli No. 5’s website, chilli-no5.com.