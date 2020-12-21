With the ever-increasing popularity of Bitcoin, there has been more casinos accepting Bitcoins to fund players accounts. You can find a great list of casinos that accept Bitcoin here on Whichcasino.com

Why Play Bitcoin Casinos?

The major advantage of playing Bitcoin casinos is the privacy factor. Government organisations cannot track your deposits, activities and most importantly they cannot track your winnings.

Depositing and Withdrawing Funds

You will need to buy Bitcoin currency through a Bitcoin wallet. Exodus is a perfect wallet for beginners. For advanced users using multiple crypto currencies you should consider using Trenzor Model T.

Once you have purchased your Bitcoins you need to find a reputable casino that accepts Bitcoin. Sites like 1Xbit and Bitstarz are just two of the best leading Bitcoin casino sites. Some sites accept Bitcoin but won’t withdraw to Bitcoin wallets, check carefully on the withdrawal methods before signing up.

Bitcoin Casino Promo Codes

There are hundreds of promotions available for new customers signing up to Bitcoin casinos. Choosing carefully is essential, read all terms and conditions and withdrawal methods before signing up.

The larger the bonus the stricter the terms and conditions. Checkout how many times you need to wager, and what the maximum allowed bet is. Usually there will be a cap which protects the casino from losing money.

Reputation and Trust

Due to Bitcoin casinos being relatively new its important to read player reviews. You can see these on sites like Trustpilot and Reviews.io. Don’t pay any attention to reviews from players who have lot money, these players are not reviewing the product just their experience. Read reviews that cover the platform, games and withdrawal process to see if the casino is reputable.

Customer service is also important, testing this before depositing is a smart process. Send the customer service team and message and see how quick they response. A fast response is a good sign that any issues will be dealt with quickly.

Play Responsibly

As with any form of gambling you should always play responsibly. Set a budget and stick to it and stop when that budget has run out. Never chase any losses.