GCSE students at a new Sunderland school have made history as its first cohort of graduates.

The Year 11 students are the first from Christ’s College, in Pennywell, which was renamed after it joined the Emmanuel Schools Foundation multi academy trust in May last year.

Formerly Grindon Hall Christian School, it became ESF’s second ‘all-through’ academy with children aged from 4-16 and has seen major investment in new facilities for teaching and learning since the Foundation took over.

Among the individual GCSE success stories was Chloe Little, who was the top student with seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7, the equivalent of all ten GCSEs being at least an old A grade.

Her proud mum Amanda, of Hastings Hill, said: “It’s amazing, I’m so, so proud. Chloe has always excelled at school and she was predicted good grades. Unfortunately, they never got the opportunity to do their exams and have missed out on so much this year, but this is definitely positive news.”

Chloe, 16, who will study A levels in geography, economics and business, added: “I was really nervous about getting my results but I’m very happy with what I got. I’d done a lot of revision but hadn’t quite got to where I wanted to with it when lockdown came, but I’d done enough and was happy with it.”

Harry Gibson achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, four grade 7s and a grade 6; Evie Hodson gained one grade 9, an 8, three grade 7s and two grade 6s; while Daniel Poulton achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, four grade 7s and a grade 5.

In GCSE business, over half of the students who took the subject were graded at 7 or better, and a quarter of the cohort secured the top grade 9.

Students performed well in English too with nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of the cohort achieving a strong pass (grade 5 or better). The same proportion achieved at least a grade 4 in maths.

Executive Principal of Christ’s College, David Dawes, said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the GCSE results of our Year 11 students, with some stand-out successes amidst an overall picture of excellent achievement. It is a fitting conclusion to the most difficult of years for all of our students, their parents and staff. For those who joined the school in Reception class, it also marks twelve years of fabulous learning and growth.

“They now proceed to the next stage of learning as sixth formers, college students, apprentices, trainees and employees. Our congratulations to all of Year 11, and our best wishes as they go forward to use their gifts in service to their communities, as the first ever cohort of graduates of Christ’s College, Sunderland.”