A NORTH-EAST hospice is staging a thanksgiving service to reflect on the work of its inspirational founder.

The Butterwick Hospice Care Thanksgiving Service takes place at Green’s Lane Methodist Church, Hartburn, Stockton, on Sunday, January 26.

Music will be provided by the Billingham Silver Band, Singing Sue’s Youth Choir, and Cantabile Choir.

The service will remember the work of Mary Butterwick, who founded the hospice in 1984 by selling her own home following the death of her husband John. Mary died, aged 91, in 2015.

Sharon Wilson, Family Counsellor at the hospice, said: “This service was very important to Mary. It’s a service of reflection, allowing everyone involved in Butterwick Hospice Care time to reflect on why we all need to continue to work to fulfil Mary’s vision.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the service, which will begin at 3pm.