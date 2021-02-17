Exclusive research undertaken by Citroën finds that UK fleet and business operators spent more than £17 million in London Congestion Charge Zone payments in 2020. *

Plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles are currently exempt from the daily payments, providing significant savings – only pure EVs will be exempt from 25 October 2021 onwards. **

Despite a payment freeze in 2020, from 23 March to 17 May, businesses still spent more than £1.4 million a month travelling in and out of central London * last year.

The 100% electric Citroën ë-Dispatch van is exempt from Congestion Charge and Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) payments, making it an ideal for businesses operating in London – other UK cities are proposing similar schemes in 2021.

The zero emissions New Citroën ë-C4 C-segment hatchback is also exempt from Congestion Charge and ULEZ payments. To find out more about the Citroën range visit: www.citroen.co.uk

Fleet and business vehicle operators could save more than £17 million a year in London Congestion Charge Zone payments by switching to electric or plug-in hybrid cars and vans, according to new research by Citroën UK*.

Analysis of Transport for London data obtained via a Freedom of Information request revealed that, despite a freeze in payments last year – from 23 March to 17 May due to the Covid-19 pandemic – businesses still spent more than £1.4 million per month to enter and operate in central London.

In June, Transport for London introduced temporary measures to the Congestion Charge Zone increasing the daily fee from £11.50 to £15, with the charge applicable seven days a week. Entry to the Congestion Charge Zone in London is free for all vehicles that meet the current Euro 6 emissions criteria, emit less than 75g/km of CO 2 and have a minimum 20-mile zero emissions range**.

Research by Citroën UK reveals Transport for London collected £17,422,351 in business payments for use of the Congestion Charge Zone between October 2019 and September 2020***. In contrast, businesses switching to 100% electric vehicles, such as the Citroën ë-Dispatch van and the New ë-C4 compact family hatchback, enjoy free access to the Congestion Charge Zone.

New Citroën ë-Dispatch is available with either a 50kWh or a 75kWh battery pack and has an impressive range of up to 205 miles on a single charge. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge can be completed in just 30 minutes. With up to 6.6m3 of load volume and a payload of up to 1,002kg, the new ë-Dispatch van suits the needs of many fleet and business users. According to Citroën UK’s analysis, the total cost of ownership for a new ë -Dispatch van could be less than 50% that for an equivalent Diesel van¥.

New ë-C4 features a 50kWh battery and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor, and has a zero emissions range of up to 217 miles. It also supports up to 100kW rapid charging with an 80% charge taking as little as 30 minutes.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, said: “Electric vehicles such as New ë-C4 and ë-Dispatch van are ideal for business and fleet users. Not only do they suit a variety of driving conditions, their zero emissions capability results in no Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) payments. As our latest research shows, businesses also stand to make significant savings in other areas – including Congestion Charge Zone payments.”

New ë-Dispatch is available to order now with a choice of three trim levels and three lengths, with a basic price excluding VAT from £25,053 after the Government’s Plug-in Van Grant. New ë-C4 starts from just £29,180 after the current Plug-in Car Grant, with the model available in ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trim levels.

Incredibly well-appointed as standard, all New ë-C4 models benefit from sumptuous Advanced Comfort seats, LED headlights, 18-inch ‘Crosslight’ alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen, rear parking sensors, reversing camera, driver’s head up display, Active Safety Brake, Lane Keeping Assist and Citroën Connect Nav, including a 3-year subscription to Connected Navigation Pack services, including Real Time Traffic alerts.

Until 25 October 2021, Citroën’s new C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid will also be eligible for free entry into the London Congestion Charge Zone – thanks to CO 2 emissions as low as 32g/km and its zero-emissions range of up to 34 miles.

Selected Citroën vehicles can now be ordered online via the new Citroën Store, which allows buyers to configure and order their vehicle entirely from the comfort of their home.