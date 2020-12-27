New ‘C-Series’ trim level available on New C3, C3 Aircross Compact SUV and C5 Aircross SUV models

‘C-Series’ versions to be sold online, through Citroën Store

‘C-Series’ models enjoy transparent optical pricing and strong equipment levels in line with the ‘Citroën Advance UK’ plan, announced on 28 October

Generous five-year extended warranty for retail ‘C-Series’ purchases made via Citroën Store

‘Virtual Showroom’ service also available, allowing customers to engage in live product walk-around presentations and Q&A’s without having to leave their home

‘C-Series’ range available from £13,980 MRRP OTR

Production commences from December 2020, with first customer deliveries in early 2021.

Citroën UK has released full pricing and specification details for its new ‘C-Series’ trim level, which features on the Citroën brand’s most popular products – New C3, C3 Aircross Compact SUV and C5 Aircross SUV. All ‘C-Series’ derivatives can now be configured and ordered online with PCP finance* through the Citroën UK Online Store Citroën Store.

Announced by Eurig Druce, Citroën UK Managing Director, as part of the wider ‘Citroën Advance UK’ three-year plan, ‘C-Series’ models are priced competitively and include a five-year warranty for retail customers purchasing online. ‘C-Series’ models are aimed directly at online buyers, although they can also be purchased from Citroën retailer showrooms.

The pricing and specifications follow Citroën’s new ‘Fair Pricing’ strategy, which includes reduced list prices, and being transparent and upfront with buyers.

New C3

New C3 ‘C-Series’ models are available from £13,980 MRRP OTR and feature a wealth of standard equipment. Standard paint comes in the form of ‘Soft Sand’ metallic, with a choice of four additional colours available at an extra cost (Polar White, Perla Nera Black, Cumulus Grey and Platinum Grey) of between £275 and £545.

Power comes in the form of Citroën’s 1.2L PureTech 83 stop and start petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, delivering CO2 emissions of just 124g/km.

Standard exterior equipment includes 16-inch ‘Matrix’ bi-tone wheels, Airbump® panels on the doors, a new Anodised Deep Red colour pack with colour detailing on the fog light surrounds and Airbump® panels, gloss black door-mirrors and a bi-tone Onyx Black roof.

‘C-Series’ models also feature LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, a 3D rear light-signature and front fog lights and, for added style, dark tinted rear and tailgate windows. For enhanced comfort and convenience, ‘C-Series’ models enjoy automatic headlights, automatic air conditioning, coffee break alert, lane departure warning, cruise control, speed sign recognition and recommendation, as well as rear parking sensors – all as standard.

Infotainment hasn’t been overlooked either, with new C3 ‘C-Series’ models enjoying a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple Carplay®, Android Auto, DAB Radio and USB all as standard.

In addition to the Anodised Deep Red colour pack, C3 ‘C-Series’ models can also be identified by special badges on the front doors, a bespoke interior ambience and branded carpet mats.

C3 Aircross Compact SUV

C3 Aircross Compact SUV is the second model to feature the new ‘C-Series’ trim and is priced from just £17,000 MRRP OTR. Standard vehicles are offered in ‘Natural White’ solid paint with optional Perla Nera Black, Cumulus Grey and Platinum Grey metallic paint options priced at £520. C3 Aircross ‘C-Series’ models are powered by the 1.2L PureTech 110 stop and start petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, ensuring low emissions and an insurance group as low as 19E.

C3 Aircross Compact SUV ‘C-Series’ derivatives feature the same Anodised Deep Red colour pack as C3 and boasts distinctive ‘C-Series’ door graphics alongside 16-inch ‘Matrix’ alloy wheels.

Inside, the models come with a Graphite Grey interior with white stitching, a soft-touch dashboard facia and satin chrome inserts. Owners also get a DAB radio, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto as standard.

Other features on the standard equipment list are automatic lights and wipers, automatic air conditioning and rear parking sensors. Additional safety features include coffee break alert, lane departure warning and speed limit recognition and recommendation for added peace-of-mind.

C5 Aircross SUV

The final model in the new ‘C-Series’ range is C5 Aircross SUV, featuring exceptionally high levels of equipment as standard. Prices start from £25,755 MRRP OTR for models in ‘Polar White’ solid paint, with a choice of Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey, Perla Nera Black and Pearl White paint at extra cost.

Powered by the acclaimed 1.2L PureTech 130 stop and start petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox, C5 Aircross ‘C-Series’ models enjoy the perfect blend of comfort, performance and efficiency.

Based on the already well-appointed ‘Shine’ trim level, but priced below it, C5 Aircross ‘C-Series’ models offer a wealth of standard specification including blind spot monitoring, Active Safety Brake, reversing camera, power folding door mirrors, keyless entry and start, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

On the outside, ‘C-Series’ models enjoy LED headlights and daytime running lights, 18-inch ‘Swirl’ alloy wheels, dark tinted windows and chrome effect exhaust trim. Step inside and you discover that the in-car entertainment provides Citroën Connect Nav with Connect Box Emergency and Assistance System, and three-years of TomTom® Live traffic updates. Voice recognition and two USB ports also feature.

Over and above the well-appointed ‘Shine’ trim, ‘C-Series’ models enjoy adaptive cruise control, intelligent beam headlights, extended traffic sign recognition, as well as bespoke detailing including ‘C-Series’ badging, floor mats and the Anodised Deep Red colour pack.

Citroën Store, which launched earlier this year in partnership with PSA Finance, offers customers the opportunity to complete the entire order process of their new Citroën ‘C-Series’ model, exclusively and simply, from the comfort of their own home. Customers are able to browse the website, use the car configurator, personalise their finance options, value their part exchange, select their preferred retailer, place an order online and arranging either ‘click and collect’ or home delivery.

To find out more about buying online with Citroën, please visit: https://store.citroen.co.uk/

To make a customer’s online purchase experience even more informed a ‘Virtual Showroom’ service is also available for New C3, C3 Aircross Compact SUV and C5 Aircross SUV. Buyers can book live walk-around tours of the vehicles via the web portal, during which an expert Product Presenter will use the latest video technology to introduce the vehicle and answer any questions over a secure video link. The vehicles are displayed in a bespoke showroom viewing area fitted with high-definition cameras. Available seven days per week between the hours of 12:00noon and 8:00pm, the service allows customer to engage with presenters immediately (where available) or schedule a product presentation at a time and date to suit the customer’s needs.

To find out more about the Citroën Virtual Showroom, please visit: https://www.citroen.co.uk/virtual-showroom

* Personal Contract Purchase. Terms, eligibility criteria and return conditions apply, 18+. PSA Finance UK Ltd RH1 1QA