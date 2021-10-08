Citroën UK has revealed an important change to its New ë-SpaceTourer electric MPV range.

Citroën UK has updated its New ë-SpaceTourer electric range, with the model now available in both ‘M’ and ‘XL’ forms.

With the Diesel-powered Citroën SpaceTourer already available in ‘M’ and ‘XL’ sizes, Citroën UK has now increased its New ë-SpaceTourer electric range by 100% – by adding two new ‘XL’ variants to the model selection.

Both the ‘Flair’ and ‘Business Edition’ trim levels are now available with the larger body size. The ‘XL’ versions measure 5,309mm in length for improved interior space and practicality. In comparison, ‘M’ variants measure 4,959mm in length. Both the ‘M’ and ‘XL’ versions benefit from the same wheelbase of 3,275mm, with the extra length translating into increased load space of 3,100-litres (loaded to the roof), compared with 2,550-litres in ‘M’ versions.

The ‘Business Edition’ variant is capable of seating up to nine people, in three rows of seats. The second and third rows feature a 1/3 – 2/3 split design and removable seating for added practicality. Ideal for family and commercial use, the second row comes with Isofix anchorage points as standard. In addition, ‘Business Edition’ models feature air conditioning, cruise control, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen and a driver attention alert system.

Range-topping New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer ‘Flair’ versions enjoy a wealth of standard equipment including, 17-inch ‘Curve’ alloy wheels, body-colour exterior door handles with chrome detail and a panoramic glass roof.

Inside, ‘Flair’ variants come with eight seats, upholstered in ‘Claudia Mistral’ leather, with the driver and front passenger seats featuring heating and massage functions. ‘Flair’ trim also features Citroën Connect Nav with real time traffic alerts, as well as Citroën Connect Box that alerts emergency services and recovery services in the event of an incident.

For added convenience, ‘Flair’ models also feature a programmable cruise control system with speed limiter, a head-up display and blind spot monitoring for enhanced safety.

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is powered by a 50kWh battery, connected to a 100kW (136hp) electric motor. Under WLTP testing, Citroën ë-SpaceTourer has an all-electric range of up to 143 miles on a single charge, meeting the needs of many business and family users alike.

With all versions supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% re-charge takes just 30 minutes. A full charge from a 7.4kW domestic Wallbox takes 7 hours and 30 minutes. For total peace-of-mind, the Lithium-ion battery pack specified in New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer benefits from an eight-year/100,000 mile warranty for up to 70% of battery capacity.

New ë-SpaceTourer Electric Pricing & Trim Levels

Trim Level Powertrain Length P11D Value MRRP OTR MRRP OTR incl. PICG Business Edition Electric 50kWh M £34,440 £34,495 £31,995 Business Edition Electric 50kWh XL £34,940 £34,995 £32,495 Flair Electric 50kWh M £47,440 £47,495 £47,495 Flair Electric 50kWh XL £48,280 £48,335 £48,335

