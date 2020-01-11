Citroën UK is supporting Go Ultra Low this January by providing a Berlingo Electric van as part of the campaign for a ‘Clean Start to 2020’

The Berlingo Electric van will be used to collect Christmas trees from locations around Birmingham on 7 January and take them to recycling centres

2020 sees the first ‘new generation’ cars and vans to launch as part of the Citroën electrification strategy.

Citroën UK is providing a Berlingo Electric van to Go Ultra Low in an exciting initiative to support its ‘Clean Start for 2020’ campaign. As part of the initiative, the Berlingo Electric van will be used to collect Christmas trees around Birmingham on Tuesday 7 January. The ‘Clean Start for 2020’ initiative will also be deployed in Brighton and Camden, with the trees all being transported to local recycling centres.

The campaign is supported by the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) and the Government Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV). The campaign is designed to help customers reduce their environmental impact by starting the New Year on a sustainable path. Go Ultra Low’s ambassador, Ben Fogle, will also be participating in the campaign taking part in the collection powered by electric vans.

To help promote sustainable choices following the festive season and into the New Year, local people and partner organisations are being encouraged to share the steps they are taking to make more sustainable changes for the New Year using the hashtag #CleanStart2020.

As part of the French brand’s own move towards a more sustainable future, Citroën is focusing on its electrification strategy, which is to be implemented over the coming years, beginning this year, with all new cars and vans being made available with an all-electric (BEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) derivative, in addition to petrol and diesel combustion engines. This strategy has been devised to give consumers the flexibility to choose their desired model and then the powertrain most relevant to them.

The Citroën brand’s latest announcement, as part of its electric LCV offensive, was the 100% electric version of Dispatch that will be released later this year. Dispatch will join Relay Electric that is set to launch in the coming months. By 2021, Dispatch and Relay will be joined by a 100% electric version of the latest Berlingo Van – the successor to the van used by Go Ultra Low for their worthy initiative this month.