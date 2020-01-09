Citroën UK has announced one year’s free insurance* on its popular C1 city car, for eligible* retail customers from 19 years of age. Qualifying versions of the C1 must be ordered and registered on or after 1 January, 2020**. The offer is available across the most popular trim levels in the C1 range***, including the ‘Urban Ride’ Special Edition (pictured) and the ‘Origins’ Collector’s Edition.

Eligible* customers from 19 years of age can purchase Citroën’s stylish city car with one year’s free insurance* when they order and have registered a brand new C1 on or after 1 January, 2020**. The offer, available on ‘Feel’, ‘Flair’, ‘Urban Ride’ and ‘Origins’ trim levels, also incorporates hatchback and ‘Airscape’ body styles. For even greater flexibility, the offer is available on retail cash purchases and Personal Contract Purchase^.

The current generation Citroën C1 has sold more than 70,000 units in the UK since it launched in 2014. Available in five trims***, a choice of three or five doors, and both hatchback and ‘Airscape’ cabrio body styles, C1 offers something for everyone. Customers opting for level 2 ‘Feel’ trim can enjoy a host of impressive standard features, including a 7-inch touchscreen, DAB radio, Bluetooth® as well as Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto technology. Moving up to the popular ‘Flair’ trim level, customers can enjoy the added style of 15-inch ‘Planet’ alloy wheels and dark tinted rear windows, combined with the convenience of a reversing camera – perfect for urban tight spots.

To complement the existing core UK Citroën C1 range (Touch, Feel and Flair), two special editions were added to the line-up in 2019. The first of these is an update of the sportier themed ‘Urban Ride’ model. Based on the ‘Flair’ trim, current ‘Urban Ride’ C1s benefit from a host of styling enhancements, including black wheels, wheel arch extensions, ‘Urban Ride’ badging, graphics and mats, as well as gloss black and white styling detail.

In sharp contrast to ‘Urban Ride’, the ‘Origins’ Collector’s Edition joined the range in 2019 to mark Citroën’s 100th anniversary. Also based on the ‘Flair’ trim, ‘Origins’ Collector’s Editions feature bespoke ‘Origins’ details including badging and seat trim, a black bi-tone roof and automatic air conditioning, providing all the comfort that has become synonymous with the Citroën brand.

The one year’s free insurance offer* also extends to the distinctive ‘Airscape’ cabrio models. Operated electrically, even when being driven up to 70 mph – and with a roof opening of 800mm x 760mm – owners can take advantage of the UK sunshine at every opportunity. For added personalisation, the opening fabric roof is available in black as standard, with optional dark blue and vibrant ‘Sunrise Red’ alternatives available at extra cost.

Satisfaction amongst C1 customers remains high, with the model scooping the Auto Express Driver Power City Car Bronze Award for 2019. Citroën C1 is perfect for urban driving and manoeuvring in tight space where others cannot. The popular city car is also an excellent choice for new drivers who have just passed their test, or those looking to buy their first new car, with the insurance offer available to eligible customers aged 19 to 75*.

For added peace of mind, all C1 models – unlike several competitors in the segment – offer full-length curtain airbags as standard. Full-length curtain airbags help to provide head protection for both front and rear occupants in the event of a side impact.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s Sales Director, commented: “With 70,000 sales in the UK so far, the latest generation C1 is an extremely popular urban vehicle that’s packed with style, technology and safety equipment – including those all-important full-length curtain airbags. We are delighted we can now offer free insurance for retail customers from 19 years of age* to make this already desirable car even more appealing. This offer has been designed in particular to offer a helping hand to younger drivers, whose insurance costs are usually higher. By covering these costs we hope to get as many young drivers into a safer, brand new car that they can be proud of.”

For more information on Citroën C1, please visit: https://www.citroen.co.uk/new-cars-and-vans/citroen-range/citroen-c1

* Minimum age 19, maximum age 75. All drivers must hold a full UK licence and meet eligibility criteria including limits on driving convictions and claims. Excesses apply. Motor insurance is provided and underwritten by U K Insurance Limited. For cars registered after 1 January 2020**. For full Terms & Conditions please visit: https://www.citroen.co.uk/terms-and-conditions

** Qualifying C1 versions must be ordered and registered on or after 1 January 2020**.

*** Offer not available on the entry-level ‘Touch’ trim level.

^ Personal Contract Purchase. Terms and conditions apply. Finance subject to status. A guarantee may be required. Over 18s only. Excess mileage and damage charges may apply. Finance provided by and written quotations available from PSA Finance UK Ltd, RH1 1QA. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return the vehicle (subject to mileage and condition), or iii) Replace: Part Exchange the vehicle where equity is available. Citroën UK Limited is acting as a credit broker and is not a lender. To finance your vehicle we will only introduce you to PSA Finance UK Ltd.