Five former trainees are celebrating after becoming fully qualified lawyers at leading North East independent law firm for businesses, Muckle LLP.

Charlotte Dickinson and George Smith have secured positions as solicitors in the real estate team at Newcastle-based Muckle. Hayden Richards has been appointed to the corporate team and Jack Dawson has joined the commercial team. Hannah Beer joins the growing employment team.

The newly-qualified solicitors have secured positions following a strong period of growth for Muckle and some excellent financial results. The law firm has also recently retained its Investors In People Gold status and registered as the third highest scoring law firm out of all IIP assessed law firms of similar size worldwide, with more than 92% of its people agreeing that Muckle is a great place to work.

Jason Wainwright, managing partner, said: “We’re delighted that our newly-qualified solicitors Charlotte, George, Hannah, Hayden and Jack have taken up positions within our specialist legal teams at Muckle. Particularly as it represents another year of 100% trainee retention, with each of our qualifying lawyers choosing to stay with us.”

“Like everyone here, they are committed to providing our clients with technically excellent service. They all also play active roles in several internal initiatives that make Muckle such a fantastic place to work, like our workplace running club – the Muckle Runners – and our mental health awareness team.

“These are five very talented, hard-working and positive people and I wish them the very best of luck for a long and successful career at Muckle. Our clients love working with them and they are already a tremendous asset to our business.”

Charlotte Dickinson, solicitor, added: “I am delighted to have qualified into the Real Estate team at Muckle, having worked for the firm first as a paralegal and then as a trainee.

“I think what makes Muckle such a great place to work is the people – there is a real family feel to working here. I have always felt supported and valued and I am very excited to be furthering my career at such a forward thinking firm.”