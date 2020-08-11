The University of Sunderland is preparing for one of its busiest times of the year as students prepare to take their first step on the road to career success.

Staff at the University are ready to support those going through the Clearing process after receiving their A-level results on Thursday, with thousands of school-leavers gearing up for the next stage of their studies.

The Clearing hotline is already up and running and students can contact the friendly University team directly on 0191 515 3000 or go online here.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) has predicted a record 80,000 students will find places through the clearing process this summer, up from 73,325 last year.

Clearing has been growing in popularity as students wait to receive their grades before making choices and universities make more places available.

Francesca Carey, Director of Home Student Recruitment, said: “Each year, Clearing offers unplaced students the opportunity to find a university place. Many students entering into the Clearing system are either thinking about their options a little later than their peers, or reconsidering their options following receipt of their Level 3 qualification results.

“With this in mind, even in usual years, these students will have many questions and may be facing unexpected uncertainty – but this year in particular, with the added complication of the pandemic, could feel daunting for students.

“Here at the University of Sunderland, we have a history of supporting students from all walks of life, including many who have made a decision to study later in the UCAS cycle.

“Our call centre and online application portal will open at 7am on Thursday 13 August, for students searching for a place in Clearing. We will have trained staff available to talk students through their options, including a range of our professions-facing courses.

“We also have online events running from Thursday to Saturday which offer the opportunity for prospective students to talk to our current students. Experience has taught us that this peer-to-peer engagement is such a valuable tool in building confidence to take that leap into higher education.”

Is a degree worthwhile?

The importance of achieving a university degree has been in the spotlight in recent months, with students from the University of Sunderland praised for their contribution to frontline services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduate and newly qualified teachers from the University of Sunderland have spent the past few months supporting and educating children across the region, putting themselves on the pandemic frontline.

John Howe, Headteacher at Seaburn Dene Primary School in Sunderland, did the University’s Graduate Teacher Programme, which preceded PGCE School Direct, 10 years ago.

Education courses at the University were ranked second in the UK in the Guardian University League Tables 2020.

John said: “Teachers from all backgrounds are key workers in this effort and we are united in our profession. I would recommend the University of Sunderland’s Education programmes for those want to make a difference in the classroom.”

Government figures show that graduates are more likely to be in employment than non-graduates, and earn on average around £9,000 more a year than people without a degree.

What is Clearing and who is it for?

Clearing is for:

Anyone who has not yet applied for university but wants to enrol on a course in September 2020

Anyone who hasn’t achieved the grades required and who hasn’t been accepted for their first (firm) or second (insurance) choice university

Anyone who has not yet received any offers for a place at a university

If you have achieved better grades than you expected and want to apply for another course and/or university, you can change your choice through Adjustment.

For more information about Clearing and starting at the University in September, join our online Clearing Explained event on Thursday 13 and Friday 14 August. Find out more here.