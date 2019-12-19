Cleveland Bridge UK’s employee led Engage Team has selected Zoë’s Place as the company’s nominated charity for 2020.

The Engage Team, which was formed to encourage greater inclusivity, communication and engagement across the workforce, asked colleagues to nominate a charity for the coming year with Zoë’s Place the overwhelming favourite.

In the past 12 months Cleveland Bridge staff have been highly active in their support for a number of charities by taking part in fundraising events such as the Stockton 10k Run, employee golf days and entering a draw for the chance to win additional annual leave. They also organised a foreign currency exchange drop off where staff donated their unspent holiday money.

Among the causes supported were St Teresa’s Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support, Movember Foundation and Save the Children.

Staff also raised funds for Zoë’s Place during 2019 and a group were invited to the baby hospice in Middlesbrough where they were impressed by the facility and saw first-hand the amazing care the staff provide to the children.

Zoë’s Place is an independent registered charity, which has bases in Middlesbrough, Coventry and Liverpool. It provides palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five years, suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Chris Droogan, Managing Director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “There is a strong sense of community at Cleveland Bridge and our team are excellent at coming together to support worthy charitable causes. The Engage Team will be at the heart of all manner of fundraising activities that will benefit the amazing work of Zoë’s Place and the care it provides local children.”

Rob McBride, Engage Team Representative, said: “The circumstances surrounding palliative care are difficult for any family to deal with and our team was very moved by their visit to Zoë’s Place. The experiences they shared with colleagues has really made an impact on the choice for our nominated charity for 2020. We are really looking forward to organising lots of events and activities in support of Zoë’s Place, which will involve staff from across the company.”

Elaine Dunning, Corporate Fundraiser from Zoë’s Place, said: “Support from companies, such as Cleveland Bridge, is essential to ensure we can maintain the care we provide to children and their families in the region. It is fantastic to receive continued support from the company by becoming its nominated charity for 2020.”